Bar Cento and Bier Markt to Reopen with Greatly Expanded Outdoor Seating on Wednesday, Aug. 19

click to enlarge Bar Cento/Bier Market

Ohio City is set to gain two more dining and drinking options next week when Bar Cento and Bier Markt (1948 W. 25th St., 216-274-1010) reopen for dine-in and outdoor service. When they do, they will join sister establishments Market Garden Brewery and Nano Brew, which reopened last month.Like Market Garden across the street, Bar Cento and Bier Markt now have a greatly expanded outdoor seating area thanks to newly installed "parklets," which convert 155 feet of on-street parking spaces to an AstroTurf-covered oasis. The move nets 88 socially distanced seats at picnic tables.Inside, guests will notice a completely renovated interior. (Given the nature of the underground club, Speakeasy will remain closed for now, says owner Sam McNulty.)Going forward, the restaurants will be open every day except Monday and Tuesday, when they will be closed for deep cleaning.