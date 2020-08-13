Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 13, 2020

Bites

Bar Cento and Bier Markt to Reopen with Greatly Expanded Outdoor Seating on Wednesday, Aug. 19

Posted By on Thu, Aug 13, 2020 at 1:14 PM

click to enlarge BAR CENTO/BIER MARKET
  • Bar Cento/Bier Market
Ohio City is set to gain two more dining and drinking options next week when Bar Cento and Bier Markt (1948 W. 25th St., 216-274-1010) reopen for dine-in and outdoor service. When they do, they will join sister establishments Market Garden Brewery and Nano Brew, which reopened last month.

Like Market Garden across the street, Bar Cento and Bier Markt now have a greatly expanded outdoor seating area thanks to newly installed "parklets," which convert 155 feet of on-street parking spaces to an AstroTurf-covered oasis. The move nets 88 socially distanced seats at picnic tables.



Inside, guests will notice a completely renovated interior. (Given the nature of the underground club, Speakeasy will remain closed for now, says owner Sam McNulty.)

Going forward, the restaurants will be open every day except Monday and Tuesday, when they will be closed for deep cleaning. 

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Brim Brewery in Willoughby to Close this Weekend. Hola Tacos and Barroco Arepa Bar to Open in Space in Early Fall Read More

  2. Armed With Cell Phones, Not Badges, Amateur Predator Catcher Groups Are Sprouting Up Across Northeast Ohio Read More

  3. Pupuseria y Antojitos Guanaquitas Offers El Salvadoran Food Fans a Delicious New Option Read More

  4. United Way of Summit and Medina Investigating Allegations of Racist, Sexist, Toxic Workplace Read More

  5. Savage Love: I Want My Affair to Be More Like a Relationship Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation