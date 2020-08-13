Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 13, 2020

Arts District

Laura D’Alessandro’s Pandemic Photo Series “Creatures in Quarantine” Opens Friday at Doubting Thomas Gallery

Posted By on Thu, Aug 13, 2020 at 1:51 PM

click to enlarge "Creature 2," by Laura D'Alessandro - COURTESY OF THE ARTIST.
  • Courtesy of the artist.
  • "Creature 2," by Laura D'Alessandro

Cleveland-born fine art photographer, writer and educator Laura D’Alessandro will open a solo exhibition of fine art photography at Doubting Thomas Gallery Friday, August 14th from 6-10 p.m. "Creatures in Quarantine" takes focus on what D'Alessandro calls the "magical and intense moments” in her reality.

“Many of these images confront the confinement and fear of 2020’s masked, anxious daily struggle directly," says artist and writer Douglas Max Utter. "Others refer more obliquely to the broad, ironic predicament of creaturely existence, so often locked-down by the very conditions of freedom.”



This exhibition is in anticipation of a forthcoming ‘chapbook,’ which will include images from the show, which presents a small selection of studies D’Alessandro made during the past six months ‘living with SARS-CoV-2.’ Due to the pandemic and for precautionary reasons, the gallery will only be allowing under 10 people at a time to view the exhibition.

Among her other achievements, D'Alessandro recently founded and is a director of Cleveland Photo Fest, which began in 2019 and was prompted by her seven years volunteering for the New Orleans Photo Alliance and festival of photography (PhotoNOLA) while she lived there. D'Alessandro is also the co-curator of the Prama Artspace & Gallery, in Parma.

D'Alessandro told Scene that she was inspired to create "Creatures in Quarantine," as a way to wrap her head around the world right now.

"Life is so surreal," she said. "Everything has changed so much because of this pandemic—probably forever.”

D’Alessandro’s images feature subjects such as: distorted and mutilated dolls, a bashful child’s bare feet, Bigfoot in PPE and a ghostly female child figure. The grainy frames give the viewer glimpses into the psyche of an artist bereaved by the loss of a world of interconnectivity while acclimating to one of disjointed commiseration.

“I have always chosen to live life lyrically—to observe the details and the moments…the pleasant ones, the anxious ones, and the moments that are a little wild around the edges," she said. "During these past months, I have repeatedly photographed feet, moths, doors, and windows. The foot without a shoe on is said to symbolize a “disembodied soul” and moths are said to be “incarnations of the soul.” Moths also represent transformation and metamorphosis. There indeed has been a death of our former lives in many ways. We are now locked away in our towers, and for many of us, our tribe has been limited to family and perhaps a few close friends, at this time. I have photographed my daughter quite a bit during these months, as well as our life at home”

Acclaimed Cleveland artist and writer Douglas Max Utter has written an essay which will be on view at the opening and part of the forthcoming photographic chapbook. He writes, “D’Alessandro’s photographs record well-thumbed monsters and tattered gods, even a room stacked full of discarded doors, glimpsed through a night window – dimensions of the imagination under threat or remaindered for quick sale, portals to nowhere as contemporary culture shelters in place, locked in a paranoid reality.”

One image (which I am still trying to digest) is a somewhat blurry picture of the mythological ‘Bigfoot’ wearing a bandana around his face with a worn down pickup truck in the background.

Says D’Alessandro about her work, "I have been waking up daily during this pandemic, trying to see the world with fresh eyes—trying to practice mindfulness, and by photographing, I have felt that there are still those moments of hope and magic right in front of us, if we only take the time to notice them...even if it is just the awe derived from the full flower super moon; my daughter playing with bubbles that disappear into the ether; or the looming figure of a Bigfoot statue wearing a surgical mask at the garden center.”

World Photography Day is August 19th, (which happens to also be Alessandro’s birthday), so in addition to Friday’s exhibition, she will be hosting an event from 5-8 p.m. on that day, also at Doubting Thomas Gallery, which will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this November.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Brim Brewery in Willoughby to Close this Weekend. Hola Tacos and Barroco Arepa Bar to Open in Space in Early Fall Read More

  2. Armed With Cell Phones, Not Badges, Amateur Predator Catcher Groups Are Sprouting Up Across Northeast Ohio Read More

  3. Pupuseria y Antojitos Guanaquitas Offers El Salvadoran Food Fans a Delicious New Option Read More

  4. United Way of Summit and Medina Investigating Allegations of Racist, Sexist, Toxic Workplace Read More

  5. Savage Love: I Want My Affair to Be More Like a Relationship Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation