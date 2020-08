With Tonight's Livestream, Rosavelt to Launch Crowdfunding Campaign for New Album

click to enlarge Courtesy of Rosavelt

After what would’ve been their first gig in four years got cancelled in April, the local alt-country act Rosavelt — singer-guitarists Chris Allen and A.K. Grasha — channeled that energy into writing two songs, the moody "Goodbye Blue Sky" and the R.E.M.-meets-the-Replacements ballad "Quiet Year."It recorded the tracks with longtime producer Don Dixon (R.E.M., Smithereens), but COVID has delayed their release.After writing and recording the singles — "Goodbye Blue Sky" just came out today — Allen and Grasha used the momentum to write a full album.“All of the songs for the album are written,” says Allen in a phone interview. “The music video for 'Goodbye Blue Sky' is even done, but getting stuff up to digital takes so long because of COVID. The original idea was just to record two songs, but everything came out so good that we got stoked to do more songs, and we wrote them quickly.”Tonight at 7, the group will play a Facebook live session to announce its return — not that it ever broke up.“We never broke up or anything,” says Allen. “Working on the new album has kept us active. It’s interesting. Most of my favorite musical friends have kept doing stuff and are recording just for the hell of it. A.K. [Grasha] has a nice studio set up. We worked over the phone, and we did some demos that we sent to Don [Dixon], who added drums. I recorded in-person with Don, but it’s all been remote other than that. Don planted the seed in my head. He showed me some stuff he had recorded remotely, and the quality of what he recorded is terrific.”Allen says tonight's 90-minute set will feature songs from the band’s back catalog; it will serve to kick off a crowd-funding campaign so that the new album can be completed.