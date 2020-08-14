Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, August 14, 2020

Scene & Heard

Let's Take a Driving Tour of Mayfield Heights in 1982

Posted By on Fri, Aug 14, 2020 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge sddefault.jpg

Almost 40 years ago, a gentleman grabbed his video camera and drove around Mayfield Heights. He was doing a "video letter" for a friend who had moved away from the area and wanted to show him how things had changed in the city.

Well, however much things had changed by then, they've certainly changed much more in the ensuing four decades, and watching the two-part video series now is a time-capsule trip anyone from the east side of a certain age is sure to have Some Feelings over.



Prepare for the nostalgia ride and then dig in below.

Tags: , , ,

