Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 14, 2020

Arts District

Marla Dawn Kassoff’s “Ceramic Tiles of Pandemic 2020” Reminds Us of The Gift of Beauty

Posted By on Fri, Aug 14, 2020 at 5:24 PM

click to enlarge “Shoshie: A Sign of the Times,” by Marla Dawn Kassoff - COURTESY OF THE ARTIST
  • Courtesy of the Artist
  • “Shoshie: A Sign of the Times,” by Marla Dawn Kassoff
Cleveland mixed media artist and teacher Marla Dawn Kassoff opens her latest series, “Ceramic Tiles of Pandemic 2020,” at Tremont bar and restaurant The Treehouse Friday from 6-10 pm.

This latest body of work was inspired by a series of Zoom meetings while in quarantine and by her reconnection with nature on long walks in the park. I spoke with Kassoff about the exhibition to get s deeper understanding of how the show manifested.



As we communicate more and more on video chat instead of in person, it has become the norm to see our friends, families and coworkers confined to the boarders of our computer screens. People become ‘framed’ in our psyche as in portraiture, so it made sense to Kassoff to use this day-to-day ‘framing’ and to pull this into her vison as an artist.

“A friend asked me if I could use some ceramic tiles for an art project. I immediately said “yes,”" she told me. "During this pandemic, I’ve been on a variety of meetings via Zoom and Google Meet. The idea came to me that I could depict the people I saw on the screen, each portrait represented on a square tile. Then these could be exhibited together as a reflection of how we communicate during the shutdown…I took screen shots of people on Zoom with permission from each person…I sketched a simple line drawing of each person on a 12" x 12" ceramic tile. I used paint markers to outline and to draw contour lines. I found the perfect sized wooden square box frames on which to adhere each tile.”

People seem to be taking advantage of their time away from work to reconnect with our beautiful and expanding park systems and reservations in Northeastern Ohio, and Kassoff found a way to bring nature into this latest series, “I made another set of tiles depicting nature, flowers and trees. During the shutdown, I spent more time walking in the parks, as did many other people. That’s how I got the idea to include a set of nature tiles."

One piece is a large set of tiles coming together like a mosaic to form the image of a birch tree, which Kassoff laid out and painted on a set of 12 slate tiles to form the backdrop for the image of the white tree.

“I took a walk at Acacia Metroparks, across the street from where I live, to take photos of one or two birch trees. I decided to paint the birch tree so that the 12 tiles, three across by four down, would fit together as a composite of a birch tree. I used white alcohol-based ink to paint with on the dark tiles. I liked the idea of painting in the reverse, with white on black.”

I asked Kassoff how being a teacher has influenced her artwork.

“For me, it is the other way around," she said. "As an artist, I want to be able to teach others how to creatively express themselves visually. I hope the viewer will be able to recognize that even during these uncertain times, the gift of creation and beauty still exist. I would like my artwork to shine and to bring a sense of light during these dark times.”

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Doug Katz to Close Fire, His Flagship Eatery at Shaker Square, After 20 Years Read More

  2. Show Runners from LGBT Bar All Axs Find a New Home at Willoughby Brewing Co. Read More

  3. Brim Brewery in Willoughby to Close this Weekend. Hola Tacos and Barroco Arepa Bar to Open in Space in Early Fall Read More

  4. Big Mamma's Burritos to Open New Shop in Gordon Square Read More

  5. At UJerk, it’s more American than Jamaican Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation