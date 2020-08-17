Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, August 17, 2020

Kent Stage and Akron Civic to Present Virtual Jeff Daniels Concert

Posted By on Mon, Aug 17, 2020 at 2:25 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE KENT STAGE
  • Courtesy of the Kent Stage
The Kent Stage has partnered with Akron Civic Theatre to present a one-night virtual event featuring actor/musician Jeff Daniels.

The performance takes place at 7 p.m. on Sunday.



Daniels has performed at The Kent Stage in the past, but he’ll broadcast this concert from his home. Press materials promise it’ll be “an intimate concert experience full of original songs, personal stories from his stage and movie career that only he can tell — and plenty of smiles.”

Tickets cost $15, and only one ticket per email address is allowed. Upon purchase of a ticket, Crowdcast will send a confirmation email 10 minutes prior to showtime. Ticket holders will also receive a reminder email to join the event.

