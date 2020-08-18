Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Scene & Heard

8 New Reported Deaths in Cleveland Bring Covid Fatality Total to 100

Posted By on Tue, Aug 18, 2020 at 8:32 AM

click to enlarge Frank Jackson (5/4/2020). - CLEVELAND CITY HALL FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO
  • Cleveland City Hall Facebook Live Video
  • Frank Jackson (5/4/2020).

The City of Cleveland reported eight new deaths from the coronavirus Monday night, bringing the city's fatality total to 100. The report comes after several days of no new reported deaths. Covid-19 now accounts for roughly as many deaths as city homicides in 2020. (Cleveland's own Covid-19 dashboard has already increased the death total to 103).

Twenty-two new confirmed cases were reported in the city's nightly press brief as well. The City now stands at more than 4,700 cases, with an additional 553 probable cases. After steep increases daily through July, the new case numbers are now increasing more slowly.



As of Tuesday, the average age of those with confirmed cases is 42. The average age of those who have died from the disease is 73. Fifty-five percent of the people who've died have been Black. Those whose deaths were reported Monday were in the 50-100 age range.

Cuyahoga County tabulates and reports its Covid data separately. It reported 9,699 cases Friday, which included about 900 probable cases. There have been 419 deaths across the county, outside the city of Cleveland.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Let's Take a Driving Tour of Mayfield Heights in 1982 Read More

  2. Junked Sorting Machine Behind USPS Cleveland Office Part of National Plan to Slow Down Mail Read More

  3. Op-Ed: Cleveland is an Epicenter for America's Trans Murder Crisis Read More

  4. After Ohio Church Covid Outbreaks, God Complains Flock Forgetting ‘Thou Shalt Not Kill’ Rule Read More

  5. Proposed Federal Legislation Could Help Restore Ohio’s First Black Cemetery Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation