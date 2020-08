8 New Reported Deaths in Cleveland Bring Covid Fatality Total to 100

click to enlarge Cleveland City Hall Facebook Live Video

Frank Jackson (5/4/2020).

The City of Cleveland reported eight new deaths from the coronavirus Monday night, bringing the city's fatality total to 100. The report comes after several days of no new reported deaths. Covid-19 now accounts for roughly as many deaths as city homicides in 2020. (Cleveland's own Covid-19 dashboard has already increased the death total to 103).Twenty-two new confirmed cases were reported in the city's nightly press brief as well. The City now stands at more than 4,700 cases, with an additional 553 probable cases. After steep increases daily through July, the new case numbers are now increasing more slowly.As of Tuesday, the average age of those with confirmed cases is 42. The average age of those who have died from the disease is 73. Fifty-five percent of the people who've died have been Black. Those whose deaths were reported Monday were in the 50-100 age range.Cuyahoga County tabulates and reports its Covid data separately. It reported 9,699 cases Friday, which included about 900 probable cases. There have been 419 deaths across the county, outside the city of Cleveland.***