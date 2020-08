Greater Cleveland Urban Film Fest Going Virtual Sept. 10-18, Will Host Double Features at the Drive-In

click to enlarge Courtesy GCUFF

The Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival will showcase more than 70 films from Black creators and starring Black talent in a virtual setting Sept. 10-18. The 9th iteration of the local fest occurs during a charged political and social moment, and organizers have selected "Black Films Matter" as this year's theme.“Ever since 2011, GCUFF has resounded the message that Black Films not only matter, but should be acknowledged, celebrated, and shared,” said Donna Dabbs, the Executive Director of GCUFF, in a statement provided to the media.The 2020 GCUFF will offer most of its unique collection of feature films, documentaries and shorts virtually. Pass holders can screen select titles throughout given days. But it will also host two evenings at the Mayfield Road Drive-in, with popular double features.On Friday, September 11, GCUFF's first "Under the stars in your cars" event will feature(2019) and(2017). The first film starts at 8:15 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00 p.m. On Saturday, September 12, the second such evening will feature throwbacks from the 70s, with(1974), and(1973). Tickets for both drive-in evenings will be $30 per car.The opening night feature will be the Taraji P. Henson drama,Passholders will be able to view the film from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on September 10.Film and ticket information are available at GCUFF.org . Rates for students and young professionals are a tremendous value. And even the VIP pass, which grants holders access to all screenings, panel discussions and special events, is only $150.***