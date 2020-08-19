Savage Love: ‘Size Queens’ and Other Quickies

Joe Newton

So long as you're taking it slow, FILLED, so long as you're using lots of lube, so long as you're playing with toys that have flared bases and were designed for insertion play, and so long as those toys are made of body-safe materials like silicone, then you're doing everything right. And yes, FILLED, you may use the term "size queen" to describe yourself!Does fucking someone who's wearing a dog collar count as bestiality? Of course not, WETONES, because dog collars no more turn consenting adults into dogs than diapers turn consenting adults into infants. And the disapproval of strangers on the internet not only won't stop an adult who wants to wear diapers from wearing diapers, WETONES, that disapproval makes wearing diapers all the more arousing because the transgression and "wrongness" of wearing diapers makes wearing diapers arousing — not for everyone, of course, but for most people who are into wearing diapers. Which means your disapproving friends are playing right into the pervy hands/crinkly rubber shorts of all the diaper lovers out there. And while it's true that some people who are into age play are also into diapers, WETONES, it's not true that everyone into diapers is into age play. For most people who get off on diapers, it's the humiliation of being a diapered adult that turns them on — not the fantasy of being a child.Check out Caligula. This intermittently pornographic 1979 film probably isn't as lighthearted as the version of Alice in Wonderland you stumbled over, LTW, but it doubtless has a much more interesting backstory and far bigger stars. A young and sexy Malcolm McDowell as the mad Roman emperor with Peter O'Toole (!), John Gielgud (!!), and Helen Mirren (!!!) in supporting roles. Even better, this amazing train wreck of a movie is based on a screenplay by Gore Vidal. (Got a '70s porn recommendation for LTW? Share it in the comment thread!)While bisexual was once commonly understood to mean "attracted to both sexes," the Human Rights Campaign's online glossary now defines bisexual as "emotionally, romantically or sexually attracted to more than one sex, gender, or gender identity." That same online glossary defines pansexual as "the potential for emotional, romantic or sexual attraction to people of any gender." While on the first read there doesn't seem to be much daylight between those two definitions, LABEL, there actually is some difference between being attracted to "more than one [gender]" and being attracted to "people of any gender." And while a lot of people use "bi" and "pan" pretty much interchangeably these days, the bi label is probably a slightly better fit for you, LABEL, seeing as your libido disqualifies all members of one gender — your own — from emotional, romantic, or sexual consideration.The butt plug you're using is too small. Like other recovering tops before you, EXTOP, you made the mistake of purchasing a small plug because you didn't think your ass could handle a medium or large one. But butt plugs are held in place after the widest part slides all the way into your ass, past your anal sphincters, and then your sphincters close around the neck of the plug, aka the narrow part before the flared base. But if the wide part isn't much wider than the narrow part — if you bought a plug that looks more like a finger than a lava lamp — then the anal sphincters will push the plug back out. Or, even worse, they'll send the plug flying across the room when your sphincters contract at the moment of orgasm. Do yourself and your wallpaper a favor, EXTOP, and get yourself a bigger plug.Thank you for sharing, PANDEMIC!Thank you for sharing, SIT, and thanks for turning a new listener on to the Savage Lovecast!