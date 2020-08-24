Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 24, 2020

Scene & Heard

Groups Buck WHO: "Don't Let COVID Delay Dental Health Any Longer"

Posted By on Mon, Aug 24, 2020 at 10:37 AM

click to enlarge ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some health organizations are not seeing eye to eye when it comes to dental care during the pandemic.

The World Health Organization recently recommended routine dental visits be delayed until there is a sufficient reduction in COVID-19 transmission rates. But many dental health professionals don't agree with the new guidance, including American Association of Endodontists president Dr. Alan Gluskin.



He said dentists and oral health providers are following strict safety precautions to protect patients and workers. And he added endodontists, who specialize in root-canal treatment, are using technology to treat patients from a distance.

"We are using microscopes 100% of the time to be able to look down into a tooth to clean out an infection so we can work on the patient two or three feet from their mouth and not have to climb into their mouth to do our root-canal work," Gluskin said.

The American Dental Association also disagreed with the WHO and released a new interim policy stating oral health is integral to overall health. It noted regular dental visits are important to treat and prevent disease.

Gluskin noted dental settings already are very sterile environments, and said practitioners are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce possible transmission, including pre-visit screenings and the use of proper personal protective equipment.

He added tooth problems only worsen when left untreated.

"If you ignore swelling around your gum and jaw because you've neglected a filling that needs to be done on your tooth or a filling that's fallen out of your tooth, or you've got a throbbing ache in your jaw, you need help," he said.

The CDC and WHO have not reported any confirmed cases of COVID-19 transmitted in a dental office.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Is the 5th-Fastest Shrinking Large City in U.S., According to Study Read More

  2. Meet Cleveland's Trash Fisherman Who's Cleaning Up the Cuyahoga River One Piece of Plastic at a Time Read More

  3. Penzeys Spices has Closed its Ohio City Location. East-Side Shop Still Open Read More

  4. Stir Studio Kitchen to Expand its Social Cooking Class Experience to Chagrin Falls Read More

  5. Op-Ed: Don’t Let Donald Trump Convince You That Goodyear is Your Friend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation