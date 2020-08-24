Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 24, 2020

C-Notes

Medworks to Host Pandemic-Sensitive Fundraising Event on Aug. 29

Posted By on Mon, Aug 24, 2020 at 10:05 AM

click to enlarge image.png
Cleveland-based Medworks has partnered with the Maple Leaf Bar in New Orleans for Medfest Delivered!, a livestream fundraiser that takes place from 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The event will feature the New Orleans Suspects, singer-songwriter Aaron Benjamin, local musicians Sopko & Tomino and special surprise appearances throughout the night. Sponsorship tickets have sold out, but "music only" tickets are available at medfest.givesmart.com. They cost $50.



For more than 10 years, Medworks has provided free medical, vision and dental care to uninsured and underinsured people in Northeast Ohio.

“Our goal is to help people access, navigate and connect with the local resources they need to be healthy,” reads the organization’s mission statement. “To do this, Medworks harnesses the power of community, bringing together volunteers and partners who share this vision to Care + Connect. Medworks services are made possible by the generous support of foundations, corporations, and individual donors.”

Medworks in-person clinics are currently on hold, but the company's third telehealth clinic will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Is the 5th-Fastest Shrinking Large City in U.S., According to Study Read More

  2. Meet Cleveland's Trash Fisherman Who's Cleaning Up the Cuyahoga River One Piece of Plastic at a Time Read More

  3. Trump Names Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan Official White House Pet Read More

  4. Penzeys Spices has Closed its Ohio City Location. East-Side Shop Still Open Read More

  5. Stir Studio Kitchen to Expand its Social Cooking Class Experience to Chagrin Falls Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation