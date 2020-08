Medworks to Host Pandemic-Sensitive Fundraising Event on Aug. 29

click to enlarge

Cleveland-based Medworks has partnered with the Maple Leaf Bar in New Orleans for Medfest Delivered!, a livestream fundraiser that takes place from 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Aug. 29.The event will feature the New Orleans Suspects, singer-songwriter Aaron Benjamin, local musicians Sopko & Tomino and special surprise appearances throughout the night. Sponsorship tickets have sold out, but "music only" tickets are available at medfest.givesmart.com . They cost $50.For more than 10 years, Medworks has provided free medical, vision and dental care to uninsured and underinsured people in Northeast Ohio.“Our goal is to help people access, navigate and connect with the local resources they need to be healthy,” reads the organization’s mission statement. “To do this, Medworks harnesses the power of community, bringing together volunteers and partners who share this vision to Care + Connect. Medworks services are made possible by the generous support of foundations, corporations, and individual donors.”Medworks in-person clinics are currently on hold, but the company's third telehealth clinic will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12.