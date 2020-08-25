Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Hannibal Buress to Kick Off Drive-In Theater Tour at Aut-O-Rama

Posted By on Tue, Aug 25, 2020 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge DARIUS GRIFFIN
  • Darius Griffin
While comedy clubs have reopened in many parts of the country, sitting in a crowded club during a pandemic still doesn’t have great appeal to anyone worried about catching COVID. As if to cater to that demographic, Chicago comedian, writer and actor Hannibal Buress has just announced he’ll embark upon a socially distanced music and comedy tour in September.

Specifically created for drive-in theaters, the tour kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Aut-O-rama Twin Drive-In in North Ridgeville.



The five-date run supports Buress’ new comedy special Miami Nights.

Buress has also released the first episode of Splitting 10s, his new podcast series that finds him talking about sports gambling, blackjack, and gambling psychology and techniques.

The September drive-in tour is produced by Hotbox & Outback Presents, the same team behind recent Marc Rebillet and Bert Kreischer's drive-in tours.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow and can be purchased at Hotbox and HannibalBurress.com.

