Hannibal Buress to Kick Off Drive-In Theater Tour at Aut-O-Rama

click to enlarge Darius Griffin

While comedy clubs have reopened in many parts of the country, sitting in a crowded club during a pandemic still doesn’t have great appeal to anyone worried about catching COVID. As if to cater to that demographic, Chicago comedian, writer and actor Hannibal Buress has just announced he’ll embark upon a socially distanced music and comedy tour in September.Specifically created for drive-in theaters, the tour kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Aut-O-rama Twin Drive-In in North Ridgeville.The five-date run supports Buress’ new comedy specialBuress has also released the first episode of, his new podcast series that finds him talking about sports gambling, blackjack, and gambling psychology and techniques.The September drive-in tour is produced by Hotbox & Outback Presents, the same team behind recent Marc Rebillet and Bert Kreischer's drive-in tours.Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow and can be purchased at Hotbox and HannibalBurress.com