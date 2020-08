Mahall’s Launches Kickstarter Fundraiser to 'Keep the Lights On’

click to enlarge Photo by Emanuel Wallace

$5: A custom reading list or Mahall’s sticker



$8: A ‘We Saved Mahall’s’ wall plaque



$15: A Mahall’s face mask



$50: A Mahall’s t-shirt by local artist Dan Bortz



$120: A 7-pack of reusable face masks from HIMIKOLAND



$150: A 1.5 year Mahall’s membership



$175: A special date night for 2



$300: A Club Kidz R’ Us 90s Dance VIP Package



$350: A special date night for 4



$400: Glamour shots at Mahalls



$500: New Year’s Eve 2022 Party VIP tickets



$8,000: A lifetime pass to any Mahall’s event



With the COVID-19 pandemic closing in on the six-month mark, many establishments are struggling to pay the bills, and chief among them are our treasured local music venues.While some across the country have closed already, and Stella's Music Club has already shut its doors locally, Mahall's is hoping to avoid that fate.Home to an historic bowling alley, and in recent years a beloved restaurant and music venue, Mahall's has launched a Kickstarter campaign to help with the costs associated with pandemic.“When the world came to a stand-still in mid-March, we closed our doors for the first time in 96 years, which is why we’re joining Kickstarter’s Lights On campaign,” the venue said in a statement. “We want to carry Mahall’s through this pandemic to her 100th birthday in 2024, and we need your help. With your support, we’ll be able to open our doors safely with significantly reduced capacity, and most importantly, bring you safe, innovative creative programming.”Mahall’s is one of the oldest continuously operating bowling alleys in the country and they hope to remain that way. The venue boasts three stages that host regular shows and an apartment that doubles as an art gallery. The Lakewood establishment is known as a pillar of the Northeast Ohio creative community.Their goal is to raise $15,000. The campaign, which launched yesterday, August 24th, has already received $14,377 from 227 donors. They are offering the following rewards for donations:Please do support them if you can.