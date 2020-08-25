New Temporary Pandemic License to Help Ohio Students Have Safe Place for Remote Learning While Parents Work

click to enlarge Pexels

NEWS RELEASE: New Temporary Pandemic License to Allow Providers to Care for School-Age Children During School Day



The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) has launched a new Temporary Pandemic School-Age Child Care license so that organizations and businesses like churches and rec centers can become child care centers during the day. There is no registration fee.The program also allows child care providers currently licensed by ODJFS and the Ohio Department of Education to become care centers for kids who are learning remotely during the school day.Both options are intended to provide safe spaces for children to go to attend online education while their parents are at work and schools aren't open to in-person instruction.“With more than 30% of school districts opting for remote and hybrid models of learning for the start of the school year — including many of Ohio’s largest school districts — working families need safe options for their child’s care during the school day,” said Gov. Mike DeWine.According to a release, the licensed providers will get "funding to cover the cost of care for economically eligible children," and the Ohio Department of Education is working to extend that option to licensed school-age child care providers.“The safety of children is our number one priority,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall. “The new Temporary Pandemic School-Age Child Care license will ensure that our children are cared for in safe, clean facilities by qualified staff, while also reducing the regulations that organizations have to abide by to become licensed.”