Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Film

Capitol Upgrading Upstairs Theaters to Reclining Luxury Seats

Posted By on Wed, Aug 26, 2020 at 3:21 PM

click to enlarge CAPITOL THEATRE TWITTER
  • Capitol Theatre Twitter

In what will be welcome news to some of you and a horrifying development to others, Capitol Theatre announced this week that the two upstairs theaters will be receiving seating upgrades later this fall: Reclining, luxury seating will be installed thanks to a grant from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission. Installation will take place between September and November.

The Capitol is nearing its centennial celebration in 2021, with a lead-in slowed and complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.



Cleveland Cinemas announced last week that the Cedar Lee and Chagrin Cinemas will reopen in time for the debut of Christopher Nolan's Tenent. The other three locations, including the Capitol, will remain closed indefinitely, however.

“Like most Americans, I’m excited to get back to the movies,” said Cleveland Cinemas President Jon Forman, in a statement provided to the media. “The magic of the movies is something that brings us together in the most trying of times. While the current crisis is on-going we know that going to the movies is an important part of our culture and we have taken steps to make our cinemas as safe as we can for our patrons and staff.”

Those steps include social distancing markers in the theater lobbies, touchless purchase options and plexiglass dividers at the refreshment counter, significant reductions in auditorium capacity and spaced out movie showings to reduce the size of crowds in the lobby and to provide for more thorough cleaning.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Film

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. The Cuyahoga River Has Caught Fire for 14th Time Read More

  2. Willoughby Brewing Company Closed Again, Probably For Good Read More

  3. An Instagram Account Is Waging War on Sexual Assault at Case Western Reserve University Read More

  4. Trump Names Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan Official White House Pet Read More

  5. Hannibal Buress to Kick Off Drive-In Theater Tour at Aut-O-Rama Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation