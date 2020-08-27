Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 27, 2020

Bites

Domo Yakitori and Sushi at Van Aken District is a One-Stop Shop for Three Classic Japanese Street Foods

Posted By on Thu, Aug 27, 2020 at 10:48 AM

click to enlarge DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
Tucked into a roomy corner space in the Van Aken District Market Hall, Domo Yakitori & Sushi (3401 Tuttle Rd.) almost feels like a proper – albeit small – restaurant as opposed to a food court stall. It is physically separated from the main hall, there are tables and chairs, and guests can even plop down at the counter to watch the show.

That show encompasses a variety of Japanese street foods that are grilled, deep fried, griddled and rolled. Despite a seemingly limited menu, there is a surprisingly robust numbers of options, especially when you consider supplements and add-ons. The trio of principal food groups here is comprised of sushi, yakitori and okonomiyaki.



click to enlarge DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
The sushi is straightforward enough for fans of the category. Choices include sashimi, nigiri and rolls, further divided into groups for non-fish vegetarian items and those containing fish (raw and/or cooked). Well-constructed rolls range from a straightforward avocado and cucumber roll ($6) to a colorful twist of cooked shrimp, kanpyo (gourd), sushi rice and nori, draped in ripe avocado and garnished with a briny-sweet crab salad ($13). In all, there are more than a dozen sushi options.

Yakitori, the emperor of street foods, is grilled meat on a stick. Here, options include most classic chicken parts, from the wing, breast and thigh to meatballs and those succulent “oysters.” The bite-size pieces are marinated, grilled, glazed and served atop rice or noodles. Prices range from $10 to $13 for two three-piece skewers. In the non-chicken department, there is pork belly, quail egg and duck meatballs along with vegetarian sticks containing grilled mushrooms, tofu or shishito peppers.

The third section of the menu is devoted to okonomiyaki, a rarity around here. Domo prepares Hiroshima-style okonomiyaki, which is a layered smorgasbord starring a large savory pancake presented on a bed of crunchy gently cooked cabbage. But that’s just the start of it: there is also bacon, fried eggs, chewy noodles, sweet and sour sauce, spicy aioli and umami-rich bonito flakes. That base model ($9) can be supplemented with add-ons like shishito peppers, shrimp and octopus for a few extra dollars.

Place your order, grab the pager that will signal when your food is ready and go shopping for a beverage, preferably a cold beer. This is street food, after all.
click to enlarge DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Domo Yakitori, van Aken District

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. An Instagram Account Is Waging War on Sexual Assault at Case Western Reserve University Read More

  2. The Cuyahoga River Has Caught Fire for 14th Time Read More

  3. Trump Names Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan Official White House Pet Read More

  4. Recent Arrival Yemen Gate Delivers Delicious, Bountiful Middle Eastern Fare Read More

  5. Ohio Dems Slam Republicans for Opportunity Zones, Cleveland Dems Consider Yet Another Corporate Handout Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation