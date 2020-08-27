Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 27, 2020

Scene & Heard

"Sock Exchange" Event Saturday Will Provide Head Shots for Donations to Homeless

Posted By on Thu, Aug 27, 2020 at 1:46 PM

click to enlarge NEOCH
  • NEOCH

Six area photographers will donate their time Saturday afternoon to provide mini photo shoots for those who donate socks or cash to support the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless (NEOCH).

NEOCH provides thousands of essential items to people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Cleveland every year. The donations collected Saturday will support the organization's ongoing street outreach work.



See the flyer above for photo options — a six-pack of new socks gets you a quick five minute session, for example; a $50 donation gets you a one-hour shoot off-site — and bring your donations to Fairhill Partners (12200 Fairhill Rd.) Saturday between 2 and 4 p.m.

Participating photographers include Ernest Hatten, Jef Janis, Shemiah Woods, Julian Harris, Bridget Caswell, and Celena E.H.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. An Instagram Account Is Waging War on Sexual Assault at Case Western Reserve University Read More

  2. The Cuyahoga River Has Caught Fire for 14th Time Read More

  3. Trump Names Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan Official White House Pet Read More

  4. Recent Arrival Yemen Gate Delivers Delicious, Bountiful Middle Eastern Fare Read More

  5. Willoughby Brewing Company Closed Again, Probably For Good Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation