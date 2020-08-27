Thursday, August 27, 2020
"Sock Exchange" Event Saturday Will Provide Head Shots for Donations to Homeless
By Sam Allard
Six area photographers will donate their time Saturday afternoon to provide mini photo shoots for those who donate socks or cash to support the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless (NEOCH).
NEOCH provides thousands of essential items to people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Cleveland every year. The donations collected Saturday will support the organization's ongoing street outreach work.
See the flyer above for photo options — a six-pack of new socks gets you a quick five minute session, for example; a $50 donation gets you a one-hour shoot off-site — and bring your donations to Fairhill Partners (12200 Fairhill Rd.) Saturday between 2 and 4 p.m.
Participating photographers include Ernest Hatten, Jef Janis, Shemiah Woods, Julian Harris, Bridget Caswell, and Celena E.H.
***
