Thursday, August 27, 2020

Summer's Last Socially Distanced Peninsula Flea To Take Place Sept. 5

Posted By on Thu, Aug 27, 2020 at 11:52 AM

copy_of_add_a_subheading.png
With most mass gatherings on hold for the time being, it’s good to know that you can still shop for fall and the holidays at one last socially distanced Peninsula Flea.

“We are so thankful to all of our shoppers, vendors and staff for the safe shopping environment we have created with so many art festivals and summer markets cancelled this year,” reads a press release about the event, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Heritage Farms in Peninsula. “We are an upscale market, now with booths spaced apart, featuring handmade, repurposed and vintage, high quality items from dedicated artists, crafts people and collectors.”



Note that you’ll be required to wear a face covering. Vendors will be placed 8 to 10 feet apart in the barnyard, tree barn and fields. The Peninsula Police will monitor traffic.

Organizers ask that you stay home if you have a fever or are not feeling well and that you do not touch items that you’re not purchasing. You’ll also need to wait outside a booth for the space to empty to maintain the six-foot social distancing rule.

Self-serve sanitizing stations will be set up in each area, and staff will be sanitizing consistently. If you are immune compromised, organizers ask that you arrive after 3 p.m. when the market is winding down.

You can also contact the merchants to pre-order. A list of items will be posted on the flea's Facebook page.

