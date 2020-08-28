Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 28, 2020

Scene & Heard

After Week of In-Person Classes, CSU Had Only Two Positive Covid-19 Cases

Posted By on Fri, Aug 28, 2020 at 2:40 PM

click to enlarge Harlan Sands - CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
  • Cleveland State University
  • Harlan Sands
Cleveland State University President Harlan Sands confirmed Friday that after one week of in-person classes, two students had tested positive for Covid-19 and nine were quarantined in university residence halls. 

Speaking with the City Club of Cleveland's Dan Moulthrop, Sands said that CSU had tested roughly 60 students in total, all of whom were symptomatic. But he said that as the fall semester began, 4,000-5,000 students had been coming and going to the largely commuter campus all week. The current low number of cases is "one we think we can manage," he said.



Sands defended CSU's decision to resume classes in person, even though the majority of universities nationwide are opting for all-virtual formats. 

"We pride ourselves on being different," Sands said. "We spent a lot of time looking at the data, and figuring out how we can spread folks out across our 85 -acre campus."

Sands said that CSU's re-start plan was based on science, and that the faculty and the university's pandemic response team had developed protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

In addition to spatial considerations — blocking off seats in classrooms and so forth — mandatory daily health assessments and enhanced sanitation measures, Sands said one of the biggest factors in the re-start was using students as paid "ambassadors" to encourage mask-wearing and appropriate physical distancing.

"We've stressed for the last few months that this will only work if we participate as active citizens who are part of a bigger community," he said. "We want to appeal to students' sense of caring. We've seen different approaches where universities are 'cracking down' on misbehavior, but we want to use positive reinforcement. It's hard for us to blame 19 and 20-year-olds for being 19 and 20-year-olds."

Sands said that the university's preparations were paying off after one week, but that they'd be monitoring reports daily and would be ready to pull the plug and send students home if positive tests on campus started to significantly outpace the percentage of positive tests in surrounding communities.

CSU only has 700 students living in residence halls, and Sands said that each student was given their own dorm room. The biggest area of concern is when students gather in large numbers, and that may not be in the dorms at CSU. Sands said the challenge will be preventing congregation of student groups while still providing "some sort of life" for students. 

According to Sands, the university's financial position was still sound, despite the pandemic and recent cuts in state funding, which accounts for about 1/3 of CSU's budget. He said CSU would not try to "cut its way to prosperity" and would continue to invest in its "core business": teaching, learning and research.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. The Cuyahoga River Has Caught Fire for 14th Time Read More

  2. An Instagram Account Is Waging War on Sexual Assault at Case Western Reserve University Read More

  3. Flooding, Pollution, Sprawl and Fragmented Governance — Northeast Ohio’s Water Systems Are Death by a Thousand Drops for Its Poorest Residents Read More

  4. Cavs, Indians and Browns Alliance Will Encourage Voting, Equality; Ignore Owners' Role in Draining City Resources Read More

  5. Updated: Home Bistro Now Open in Little Italy Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation