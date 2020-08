Metallica S&M2 Radio Special to Air on WJCU's 'Metal on Metal' Radio Show

click to enlarge

Tonight'sradio show will feature the nationally syndicated Metallica S&M2 Radio Special. All four band members will speak throughout the entire 100-minute documentary about the group's performance with the San Francisco Symphony.The program airs at 8 p.m. and can be heard either at 88.7 FM or wjcu.org “We are proud to have been selected as the Cleveland radio station to present this informative, behind-the-scenes documentary to Northeast Ohio Metallica fans,” reads a press release about the event. “Several of our regular listeners actually attended these performances.”Metallica and San Francisco Symphony's S&M2 concerts took place in September of last year — back in happier times when we could still attend concerts without worrying about exposure to COVID-19.The shows served as the grand opening of San Francisco's Chase Center, and they reunited the band and the symphony for the first time since the 1999 performances captured on the Grammy-winningalbum. The concerts also featured the first-ever symphonic renditions of songs written and released since those original S&M shows.The accompanying album,, also arrives today on 4xLP vinyl, 2xCD, DVD, Blu-ray and a limited edition colour vinyl 4xLP + 2xCD + Blu-ray.