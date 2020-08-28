Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 28, 2020

Scene & Heard

Report: One in Ten Older Ohioans Victimized by Fraud

Posted By on Fri, Aug 28, 2020 at 5:41 AM

click to enlarge ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock


COLUMBUS, Ohio - It's estimated that nearly one in ten Ohioans over age 60 is swindled out of their hard-earned money each year, according to a new report.



Some 334,000 incidents of financial fraud targeting older people are reported to authorities annually. And Paul Bischoff, editor of the consumer website 'Compairtech.com,' explained that may be a fraction of the real total - as the vast majority of these incidents go unreported.

His group's research found roughly eight million incidents of elder fraud annually across the country, with total losses of nearly $149 billion.

"We estimate Ohio loses about $6 billion to elder fraud per year over about 264,000 cases," said Bischoff. "Obviously, the vast majority of those cases are not reported to authorities."

The average victim of elder fraud loses more than $17,000. Suspected fraud can be reported to the Ohio Attorney General's office. There's also a National Elder Fraud Hotline, 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).

Given the rise in online and telephone scams in recent years, Bishoff said he believes they'll continue to target older adults. He contended greater investments are needed in programs that support seniors, including Adult Protective Services.

"Maybe about 30% of crimes that are reported to them are actually investigated and substantiated," said Bischoff. "So, better funding for Adult Protective Services, and long-term care and other social and health services, can really help prevent this sort of crime."

Bishoff added that family members of older people also have a role to play.

"Keep an open line of communication with them so that they know that they have somebody they can ask for help," said Bischoff. "A lot of victims are maybe not sure about whether they even have even been scammed; or if they have been scammed, they may be ashamed to talk about it."

In the first quarter of this year, the U.S. Justice Department focused on elder-fraud scams and charged more than 400 defendants.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Ohio, Crime

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. An Instagram Account Is Waging War on Sexual Assault at Case Western Reserve University Read More

  2. The Cuyahoga River Has Caught Fire for 14th Time Read More

  3. Cavs, Indians and Browns Alliance Will Encourage Voting, Equality; Ignore Owners' Role in Draining City Resources Read More

  4. Updated: Home Bistro Now Open in Little Italy Read More

  5. Trump Names Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan Official White House Pet Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation