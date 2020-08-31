Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, August 31, 2020

Bites / Scene & Heard

Cleveland Taco Week Arrives in September With $2 Tacos From Your Favorite Restaurants

Posted By on Mon, Aug 31, 2020 at 9:34 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY CILANTRO TAQUERIA
  • Courtesy Cilantro Taqueria

Enjoy participating Cleveland restaurants as they take Taco Tuesday to a whole new level from September 28- October 4th, 2020. Restaurants will be offering specialty $2 tacos the whole week. Why? Because Taco Everyday is better than Taco Tuesday.

Cleveland Taco Week passports will help guide taco lovers to participating restaurants — passports will be stamped by the restaurant for each order of tacos ordered. Enjoy a Suavecito cocktail or a Dos Equis and receive an extra stamp ( Must be 21+). Pick up a passport at a participating location starting on 9/28 or download at clevelandtacoweek.com.



Featured restaurants offering $2 tacos all week include: 49 Street Tavern, Academy Tavern on Larchmere, Balance Pan-Asian Grille, Barrio Tacos, Beerhead, Best Damn Tacos, Blue Habanero, BOMBA Beachwood, BOMBA Rocky River, Cilantro Taqueria, Gunselman's Tavern, Houlihan's, Lindey's Lake House, Lindey's Lake House Flats, Lindey's Lake House Lakewood, Rowley Inn, Southern Tier Brewing Co. - Cleveland, and Tavern Of Little Italy.

Earn a stamp from 3 or more participating locations on your passport and be entered to win the grand prize of $250 in gift cards.

Event Info:
● September 28 - October 4th, 2020, $2 tacos
● Age: This is an all ages event. Some locations may be 21+
● For more information, visit clevelandtacoweek.com

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-08-30_at_9.20.47_am.png

