Monday, August 31, 2020

Four Family Members Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide in Shaker Heights

Posted By on Mon, Aug 31, 2020 at 9:44 AM

click to enlarge SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
Shaker Heights Police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating an apparent murder suicide on South Woodland Road. Police found a family of four dead Sunday afternoon while conducting a welfare check.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner released the names of the deceased. They are John Tobin, 57; Regina Tobin, 58; and their children Graham and Natalie Tobin, 15. Graham and Natalie were twins. They were incoming freshmen at Gilmour Academy and Laurel School, respectively.



The medical examiner said that Regina and the teenage children died of suspected homicides. The cause of John Tobin's death was not released, but authorities said there was no sign of forced entry in the home, which abuts the Shaker Heights Country Club and which the Tobins bought in April of 2019.

Both Gilmour and Laurel have issued statements acknowledging the tragedy and offering prayers and condolences.

Some new details this morning from Channel 5:


***
