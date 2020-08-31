Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 31, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio Voters Agree on Repeal of House Bill 6

Posted By on Mon, Aug 31, 2020 at 11:14 AM

click to enlarge ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock

During these highly polarized times, one thing Ohioans on both sides of the aisle seem to agree on is the repeal of House Bill 6.

Just over a month ago, former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others were arrested in a $60 million bribery and racketeering scheme related to passage of the 2019 bill. Miranda Leppla, vice president of energy policy at the Ohio Environmental Council, said HB 6 gutted the state's clean-energy and efficiency standards, and provided a $1.3 billion nuclear and coal bailout.



"It needs to be repealed now, and we need to have an honest conversation, without bribery allegations, about what Ohioans need for an energy future," Leppla said.

A recent poll found 64% of Ohio voters oppose HB 6 and want it repealed. Tyler Duvelius, executive director of the Ohio Conservative Energy Forum, said anything short of that isn't justice.

"We couldn't agree more with Senate President Larry Obhof when he said it's time for us just to rip it up and start over again," Duvelius said.

There are rumors that legislators in both House and Senate will possibly act on legislation — HB 738 and SB 346 — to repeal HB 6 this week.

The two state senators whose districts are home to the two nuclear-power plants that would receive the subsidies argue an outright repeal is drastic and unnecessary.

The plants were formerly operated by a subsidiary of FirstEnergy, and the company says it receives no revenue from their operations or the funding provided by HB 6.

However, Leppla says a majority of voters polled support an investigation of FirstEnergy.

"There was no indication as part of the bill process that the funds were actually needed to support those plants," Leppla said. "So, we've yet to see any documentation that they actually needed the bailout from customers to stay open."

Duvelius contends lawmakers need to move quickly to protect consumers.

"If we don't move quickly, then starting January 1, Ohio ratepayers are going to have to start paying for this really bad legislation," Duvelius said. "We're going to lose energy efficiency, we're going to have to start paying for a nuclear bailout. That's just not fair to the Ohio ratepayer."

Seven-in-10 voters polled said they would likely sign a petition to place HB 6 on the ballot for repeal if the Legislature doesn't act.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Four Family Members Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide in Shaker Heights Read More

  2. Flooding, Pollution, Sprawl and Fragmented Governance — Northeast Ohio’s Water Systems Are Death by a Thousand Drops for Its Poorest Residents Read More

  3. Cleveland Taco Week Arrives in September With $2 Tacos From Your Favorite Restaurants Read More

  4. The Cuyahoga River Has Caught Fire for 14th Time Read More

  5. Upset by Politics Driving COVID-19 Policy, Ohioans Say They Want Fact-Based Leadership Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation