The Summit To Celebrate National Recovery Month With Enhanced Programming

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the Summit
-
Singer-songwriter Marc Lee Shannon
Locally based Rock & Recovery
will celebrate National Recovery Month, which begins tomorrow, by introducing several new components to the existing community service channel created and produced by the Summit
(WAPS-FM 91.3 Akron-Canton/90.7 Youngstown).
At 4 p.m. Monday through Friday throughout the month of September, the Summit will feature daily on-air interviews with on-air personality and Program Director Brad Savage.
The Summit will also launch "new and enhanced" outreach efforts. Through Rock & Recovery, the Summit aims to “support opioid addiction and relapse prevention efforts while helping to alleviate mental health or emotional challenges that accompany addiction — for those addicted and their loved ones.”
Additional enhancements include the following: a daily Rock & Recovery program that airs at 10 each night; Recovery Talks — The Podcast
with local singer-songwriter Marc Lee Shannon; the Jim Chenot Rock & Recovery Scholarship that will offer financial support to Akron Public School seniors through an annual writing competition; online interviews by Rock & Recovery program director Garrett Hart, who talks with celebrities, musicians, athletes, authors, judges, therapists, ex-military, recovery coaches and people living one day at a time about their recovery experiences; “community contributions” on-air segments; live music with national and regional musicians who share their songs and stories of recovery through weekly Facebook live streaming concerts at 1 p.m. every Wednesday; a Top 5 Recovery Song Countdown that takes place weekly; and an enhanced website, comprehensive social media engagement plan, and a new interactive free smartphone app.
Launched in 2011, Rock & Recovery was created as a way to "fulfill and expand" the Summit’s mission as a non-profit public radio station.
“We wanted to do something positive that also spoke to the history and culture of our hometown, as the birthplace of modern recovery,” says Hart about Rock & Recovery.
“Our goal is simple — to offer a supportive, healing tool for health care professionals and those in recovery, first in our own community, and to be shared globally,” adds Tommy Bruno, the Summit General Manager.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.