The Summit To Celebrate National Recovery Month With Enhanced Programming

Singer-songwriter Marc Lee Shannon

Locally based Rock & Recovery will celebrate National Recovery Month, which begins tomorrow, by introducing several new components to the existing community service channel created and produced by the Summit (WAPS-FM 91.3 Akron-Canton/90.7 Youngstown).At 4 p.m. Monday through Friday throughout the month of September, the Summit will feature daily on-air interviews with on-air personality and Program Director Brad Savage.The Summit will also launch "new and enhanced" outreach efforts. Through Rock & Recovery, the Summit aims to “support opioid addiction and relapse prevention efforts while helping to alleviate mental health or emotional challenges that accompany addiction — for those addicted and their loved ones.”Additional enhancements include the following: a daily Rock & Recovery program that airs at 10 each night;with local singer-songwriter Marc Lee Shannon; the Jim Chenot Rock & Recovery Scholarship that will offer financial support to Akron Public School seniors through an annual writing competition; online interviews by Rock & Recovery program director Garrett Hart, who talks with celebrities, musicians, athletes, authors, judges, therapists, ex-military, recovery coaches and people living one day at a time about their recovery experiences; “community contributions” on-air segments; live music with national and regional musicians who share their songs and stories of recovery through weekly Facebook live streaming concerts at 1 p.m. every Wednesday; a Top 5 Recovery Song Countdown that takes place weekly; and an enhanced website, comprehensive social media engagement plan, and a new interactive free smartphone app.Launched in 2011, Rock & Recovery was created as a way to "fulfill and expand" the Summit’s mission as a non-profit public radio station.“We wanted to do something positive that also spoke to the history and culture of our hometown, as the birthplace of modern recovery,” says Hart about Rock & Recovery.“Our goal is simple — to offer a supportive, healing tool for health care professionals and those in recovery, first in our own community, and to be shared globally,” adds Tommy Bruno, the Summit General Manager.