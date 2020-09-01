Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Scene & Heard

21 Covid-19 Deaths In Cleveland In the Past Two Days, Ages Range 20s to 90s

Posted By on Tue, Sep 1, 2020 at 6:43 PM

click to enlarge Frank Jackson (5/4/2020). - CLEVELAND CITY HALL FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO
  • Cleveland City Hall Facebook Live Video
  • Frank Jackson (5/4/2020).

With late August's state and citywide coronavirus numbers trending downward, the past two days have been a jolt in Cleveland: The city announced there have been 21 COVID-19 deaths among residents over 48 hours — six announced on Monday, 15 more on Tuesday.

The ages of the deceased ranged from their 20s to their 90s.



There have been a total of 116,666 confirmed cases in the state and 3,854 deaths, and 6.02 million cases nationwide with 183,355 deaths.

Cleveland crossed 5,000 official cases today with another 500+ probable cases, 12 percent of which have required hospitalization. There have been 131 deaths. The 44111, 44113 and 44105 zip codes have seen the highest number of cases.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-09-01_at_6.48.13_pm.png


Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine noted in today's press conference that the state's numbers, the highest since July, climbed as K-12 schools and some colleges have welcomed back students.

He also cautioned against Labor Day gatherings that don't include masks, limited participants and social distancing, citing one example, based on contact tracing, of how a car ride around July 4th spread the virus.


The city's COVID-19 health dashboard can be found here.

Tags: , , ,

