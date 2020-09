A Reimagined SPARX in the City Features Socially-Distanced and Virtual Events September 11th and 12th

click to enlarge

SPARX in the City, one of Cleveland's favorite arts and cultural events, will go on this year, but the 18th annual festivities will do so while accounting for the COVID-19 pandemic reality.On Sept. 11th and 12th, the two-day festival will feature both live, socially-distanced events and virtual programming.“SPARX presents a unique opportunity to rediscover Cleveland’s arts and cultural gems with fresh eyes,” says Joseph Marinucci, CEO and President of the Downtown Cleveland Alliance. “This year’s virtual event will showcase a selection of the community’s most dynamic artists, studios and stages in Cleveland, as well as a special edition of Take a Hike tours for viewers to enjoy in a socially distanced format.”The event gives a platform to artists and other cultural gems of Cleveland. There’ll be live musical performances at Lago East Bank and Sixth City Sailor’s Club on both dates of the event that will also be available to stream. There’ll also be a slam poetry workshop presented by Karamu House, a psychic poetry session, an artist exhibition competition, a virtual dance party, chef demonstrations and more. The Trolley will also be utilized by giving tours of Playhouse Square, Lake Affect Studios, Ohio City and Gordon Square and North Coast Harbor and the Flats East BankFor more information visit Sparxcle.com