Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Arts District

Comedian Nate Bargatze Coming to the Aut-O-Rama in October

Posted By on Tue, Sep 1, 2020 at 1:47 PM

Originally from Old Hickory, TN, slow-talking comedian Nate Bargatze took inspiration from his dad, a former clown turned world class magician. It's worked out pretty well for him, and for the past decade or so, his career has been on an upward trajectory.

In March of last year, Bargatze’s first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, premiered globally with rave reviews. In July of this year, he teamed up with All Things Comedy to release his new podcast, Nateland. New episodes release Wednesdays, with video available on Nate’s YouTube channel.



Just today, Bargatze announced his One Night Only drive-in tour will include an Oct. 8 stop at the Aut-O-Rama.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

