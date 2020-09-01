Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio to Purge Almost 116,000 Inactive Voters After November. Here's How to Check If You're On the List

Posted By on Tue, Sep 1, 2020 at 8:54 AM

click to enlarge ELEMENT5/UNSPLASH
  • element5/unsplash

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office has released what he's calling a "Registration Readiness" list of 115,816 voter registrations which will be removed from the state's roll for being inactive.

LaRose says no one on the list will be removed before the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election and voter registrations will only be removed if they remain inactive through Dec. 7, 2020.



An inactive voter is one "engaging in no voter activity whatsoever, for a period of at least four years per the NCOA process or six years per the supplemental process and have failed to respond to multiple notices mailed since 2016," says LaRose's office.

To find out if you are on the inactive list, visit the database at registrationreadiness.ohiosos.gov and search your name and address.

To become active, registrants can:

  • Vote in the Nov. 3, 2020 general election;
  • Request an absentee ballot application;
  • Or update or confirm their information and address at VoteOhio.gov.

“Keeping our voter lists accurate isn’t just required by law — it’s the right thing to do,” LaRose said in a release. “That’s why we’re once again using proven strategies to reach impacted registrants and cooperating with our longtime partners to give every Ohioan their opportunity to be heard each and every election.”

Community partners including the NAACP, Ohio Council of Urban Leagues, A. Philip Randolph Association, Ohio Right to Life and the Ohio Republican Party are working with the Secretary of State to help find and activate registered voters.

LaRose's office notes, "There are 7.8 million voter registrations in Ohio that are managed and maintained by 88 different county boards of elections, which utilize five different private vendors. Errors are going to happen. That’s exactly why Secretary LaRose adopted a policy of transparency to ensure that this lawfully required duty is completed as accurately as possible."

If you haven't yet registered to vote in the Nov. 3 election — or updated your current address or information — you have until Oct. 5 to do so at olvr.ohiosos.gov. To register online, you'll need an Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number, your name, date of birth, address and the last four digits of your social security number.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Four Family Members Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide in Shaker Heights Read More

  2. Tower City Cinemas to Close Permanently Read More

  3. Cleveland Taco Week Arrives in September With $2 Tacos From Your Favorite Restaurants Read More

  4. Ohio Voters Agree on Repeal of House Bill 6 Read More

  5. Upset by Politics Driving COVID-19 Policy, Ohioans Say They Want Fact-Based Leadership Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation