Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Resumes Train Rides October 1st, Polar Express Returns in November

All aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. The Cuyahoga Valley Nationa Park this week announced that its popular train rides will be reopening on October 1st with new safety measures in place.The CVSR also announced that their annual Polar Express ride will be reopening on November 6th.“We are incredibly happy to welcome our guests and volunteers back on the train,” said CVSR President and CEO Joe Mazur.Mazur went on to say that the railroad has been working with the Cleveland Clinic in order to maintain all protocols and safety precautions for riders and staff. Those guidelines include keeping capacity below 50%, separating groups more than 6 feet apart, temperature checks, screening questions and a mask requirement.The Fall Flyer will run twice daily from Thursday through Sunday. The train will depart from the Akron Northside Depot on Thursday and Saturday and from the Rockside Road Depot in Independence on Friday and Sunday. Visit cvsr.org for tickets.“We’re excited visitors will again be able to enjoy the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad,” said Cuyahoga Valley National Park Superintendent Craig Kenkel. “The autumn season is a beautiful time to enjoy the train and enjoy fall colors. Seeing the valley by rail is truly a wonderful experience.”For the 27th consecutive year, the CVSR will also be opening The Polar Express, which will run from Friday, November 6th through Sunday, December 20th.All guidelines can also be found on their website