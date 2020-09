A Trump Boat Parade Brings Hundreds of MAGA Supporters to Lake Erie Today

click to enlarge Rusty Young/MetroTimes

Today's Cleveland Trump supporter boat parade , the latest in the Trumptilla waterway celebrations that began in Florida and then spread across the country as other beautifully deranged boat owners or people who know people who own boats organized similar celebrations, will bring hundreds of MAGA supporters to Lake Erie.The parade, which is a permitted event from 1 - 3 p.m., will rally at the breakwall by Burke, head east to 55th, come back to Edgewater, then head to Lake County and back, according to the event's Facebook page.Supporters are encouraged to deck out their boats in as much Trump flair as possible, which probably eliminates banners that read "I respect all the veterans of our armed services."