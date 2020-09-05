Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Saturday, September 5, 2020

A Trump Boat Parade Brings Hundreds of MAGA Supporters to Lake Erie Today

Posted By on Sat, Sep 5, 2020 at 8:09 AM

click to enlarge RUSTY YOUNG/METROTIMES
  • Rusty Young/MetroTimes

Today's Cleveland Trump supporter boat parade, the latest in the Trumptilla waterway celebrations that began in Florida and then spread across the country as other beautifully deranged boat owners or people who know people who own boats organized similar celebrations, will bring hundreds of MAGA supporters to Lake Erie.

The parade, which is a permitted event from 1 - 3 p.m., will rally at the breakwall by Burke, head east to 55th, come back to Edgewater, then head to Lake County and back, according to the event's Facebook page.



Supporters are encouraged to deck out their boats in as much Trump flair as possible, which probably eliminates banners that read "I respect all the veterans of our armed services."
click to enlarge 118953835_3678959042210993_5637230581465316983_n.jpg

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
