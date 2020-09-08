Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Scene & Heard

24 Signs You Might Hate America Without Even Knowing It

Posted By on Tue, Sep 8, 2020 at 10:18 AM

click to enlarge MIKE MOZART/FLICKRCC
  • Mike Mozart/FlickrCC
You consider yourself a patriot. You’re willing to die for your country.

Okay, maybe not die, exactly. But you’d be willing to do something. If you weren’t busy that day. And it didn’t involve anything more strenuous than yelling at a lady for speaking Mexican in the school supplies aisle at Walmart.



But what if you hate American without even knowing it? Based on not fake science, we’ve developed a test to precisely measure your patriotism. Simply tabulate the number of statements that apply to you, then register your score at the end:

You have never fantasized about a Caribbean weekend with Mike Pence.

You’ve been known to put the needs of others before your own.

You filed for conscientious objector status during the War on Christmas.

You have yet to ask an usher to seat you in the whites-only section at a professional wrestling match.

You see the irony in telling an Apache woman to “Go back to your own country.”

You’ve never starred in a viral video for calling police on black kids running a Kool-Aid stand.

You have yet to tell your son that if he’s nice to other children, he won’t grow up to be Jared Kushner.

You think Antifa is an insurance company whose mascot is a talking duck.

You took down your Confederate Flag at home because it collided with the mauve accents of the trim.

You once vacationed in Europe. And liked it.

You find Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” derivative and hard to party to.

You once bought a futon from IKEA, knowing full well it was made by Scandinavian socialists.

You keep forgetting to wear your Kevlar vest at the Cheesecake Factory.

You think Jefferson Davis is a weak hitting second baseman for the San Diego Padres.

Your nieces have yet to unfriend you on Instagram.

You’ve never berated a Costco cashier over your Constitutional rights to endanger the health of others.

Your church’s lightshow budget comes in at under $700,000 annually.

You once spent an evening at a vegan restaurant without punching anyone.

You consider “happy holidays” a perfectly festive seasonal greeting.

You believe in sacrificing for your country – even when it’s inconvenient.

You’ve never applied for a license to marry a Beretta ARX160 assault rifle.

You secretly believe Canada has a better national anthem.

You don’t tell your kids how cool it would be to shoot the animals while visiting the zoo.

You’ve never excoriated the handicapped over their special parking privileges.

Scoring Your Patriotism:
0: You’re 100 percent red-blooded American. Everyone admires you. Don’t be surprised if random citizens approach hoping to have your baby.

1-5: Your access to the gun range has been suspended. You can only be readmitted by harassing the Puerto Rican kids who moved in upstairs.

6-10: Go immediately to confession. Tell God you purposely tanked the test to keep the Deep State off your trail.

11-15: WTF is wrong with you?

16-20: You’re a traitor to your country. You think 189,000 deaths is an unacceptable price to restart the economy. No, you cannot bring a kayak to the Trump 2020 Boat Parade.

21-24: Don’t even try to donate to the Kyle Rittenhouse Legal Defense Fund. We don’t want your blood money.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of America, Patriotism

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. A Cleveland Artist Made Trump's Face Using More Than 2,000 Dildos Read More

  2. A Trump Boat Parade Brings Hundreds of MAGA Supporters to Lake Erie Today Read More

  3. Flooding, Pollution, Sprawl and Fragmented Governance — Northeast Ohio’s Water Systems Are Death by a Thousand Drops for Its Poorest Residents Read More

  4. Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Resumes Train Rides October 1st, Polar Express Returns in November Read More

  5. Savage Love: My Husband Wants an Open Marriage, But Not For Me Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation