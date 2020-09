Cleveland's Rescheduled July 4th Celebrations on September 19th Are Now Off

click to enlarge Photo via ErikDrost/FlickrCreativeCommons

Hey, remember when Cleveland rescheduled the 4th of July to September 19th? It was ages ago, so you'd be forgiven if you forgot, but we sure didn't. We had the flip flops, tank tops, coolers and assorted novelty American flags ready to go this month. As far as Cleveland ideas go, it was particularly dumb, but the delayed celebration did promise some fall flair for everyone that hunkered down over the summer.Sadly, Cleveland will be now rescheduling 2020's 4th of July from September 19th to July 4, 2021.In other words, the festivities are off."With attendees’ safety of the utmost importance, Light Up the Lake, Cleveland’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show, will no longer take place on its rescheduled date of September 19," the Downtown Cleveland Alliance told Scene via email. "For Downtown Cleveland Alliance, along with its partners at the City and FirstEnergy, this was not an easy decision, but one made with the well-being of the community at the forefront."Feel free to mark the occasion of America's pandemic-bastardized birthday on your own.