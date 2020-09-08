Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Scene & Heard

Monday Was Third Wettest Day in Cleveland's History

Posted By on Tue, Sep 8, 2020 at 9:42 AM

If the pandemic hadn't already killed your Labor Day barbecue, the rain certainly did. Monday's 3.98 inches of rainfall, as recorded at Cleveland Hopkins International airport, was the third-wettest day on record, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms began bright and early Monday morning and continued unabated through the afternoon. The nearly four total inches of rain is still well off the pace of Cleveland's wettest day in history, when 4.59 inches of rain poured down on Sept. 7, 1996, exactly 24 years before yesterday.



Flash flooding occurred throughout the area Monday, and MLK Drive became a river. As occasionally happens in Cleveland, the sewer system couldn't contain the deluge and Lake Erie sustained a combined sewer overflow (CSO) event, resulting in that time-honored Cleveland tradition and meme: poop water. (The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) said that crews were on hand at the time of the event.)

As Hannah Lebovits reported for Scene last month, NEORSD is currently under a Consent Decree with the federal government to fix the combined sewer system to ensure that heavy rainfalls don't result in sewage leaks. The $3 billion Project Clean Lake is the principal effort to reduce sewer discharge. 


***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. A Cleveland Artist Made Trump's Face Using More Than 2,000 Dildos Read More

  2. A Trump Boat Parade Brings Hundreds of MAGA Supporters to Lake Erie Today Read More

  3. Flooding, Pollution, Sprawl and Fragmented Governance — Northeast Ohio’s Water Systems Are Death by a Thousand Drops for Its Poorest Residents Read More

  4. Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Resumes Train Rides October 1st, Polar Express Returns in November Read More

  5. Savage Love: My Husband Wants an Open Marriage, But Not For Me Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation