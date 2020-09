Nightlight Cinema Will Screen Movies Outdoors at Stan Hywet Hall This Month

click to enlarge Tom Bower/ FlickrCC

), the prestigious Akron event space known for spectacular Christmas lighting displays and lush gardens, is teaming up with Akron’s Nightlight Cinema ) to create an outdoor movie program called “The Nightlight Under the Stars”.“Nightlight Under the Stars” will feature five films: “Grey Gardens” (1976) on September 12th; director Joe Talbot’s critically acclaimed indie film “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (2019) on September 18th; Terrence Malick’s “Days of Heaven” (1978) on September 19th; Alfred Hitchcock's "Rear Window" (1958) on September 25th; and "Vertigo" (1954) on September 26th.Tickets for all films are $20 and can be purchased at nightlightcinema.org “We are very excited to partner with The Nightlight Cinema, a peer non-profit, to provide a safe, outdoor movie experience for the community. Stan Hywet is using the model that we’ve used for the Ohio Shakespeare Festival this summer, which resulted in sell-out performances. We expect The Nightlight Cinema will sell-out their performances as well,” said Sean M. Joyce, President & Executive Director of Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens.The program will be socially distanced and all guests will be required to wear masks. Chairs will be provided and concessions are available.The Nightlight Cinema was formed in 2014 through a Kickstarter campaign. The theater is a non-profit 501(c)(3) that is typically open nightly, to provide a classy nightspot to enjoy the cinematic art-form with a thoughtful community.Stan Hywet Hall was originally the estate of F.A. Seiberling, a co-founder of Goodyear Tire and Rubber and is on the National Register of Historic Places.