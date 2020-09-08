Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Nightlight Cinema Will Screen Movies Outdoors at Stan Hywet Hall This Month

Posted By on Tue, Sep 8, 2020 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge TOM BOWER/ FLICKRCC
  • Tom Bower/ FlickrCC

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens (714 North Portage Path), the prestigious Akron event space known for spectacular Christmas lighting displays and lush gardens, is teaming up with Akron’s Nightlight Cinema (30 North High Street) to create an outdoor movie program called “The Nightlight Under the Stars”.

“Nightlight Under the Stars” will feature five films: “Grey Gardens” (1976) on September 12th; director Joe Talbot’s critically acclaimed indie film “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (2019) on September 18th; Terrence Malick’s “Days of Heaven” (1978) on September 19th; Alfred Hitchcock's "Rear Window" (1958) on September 25th; and "Vertigo" (1954) on September 26th.



Tickets for all films are $20 and can be purchased at nightlightcinema.org.

“We are very excited to partner with The Nightlight Cinema, a peer non-profit, to provide a safe, outdoor movie experience for the community. Stan Hywet is using the model that we’ve used for the Ohio Shakespeare Festival this summer, which resulted in sell-out performances. We expect The Nightlight Cinema will sell-out their performances as well,” said Sean M. Joyce, President & Executive Director of Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens.

The program will be socially distanced and all guests will be required to wear masks. Chairs will be provided and concessions are available.

The Nightlight Cinema was formed in 2014 through a Kickstarter campaign. The theater is a non-profit 501(c)(3) that is typically open nightly, to provide a classy nightspot to enjoy the cinematic art-form with a thoughtful community.

Stan Hywet Hall was originally the estate of F.A. Seiberling, a co-founder of Goodyear Tire and Rubber and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

