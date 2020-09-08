Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Scene & Heard

Safe Spaces Become Learning Spaces for Children Fleeing Violence

Posted By on Tue, Sep 8, 2020 at 10:35 AM

click to enlarge ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Families and educators in Ohio aren't the only ones coping with back-to-school challenges during a pandemic.

Domestic violence shelters also are working tirelessly to turn safe spaces into learning spaces.



Terri Heckmen, CEO for the Battered Women's Shelter of Summit and Medina Counties, explained their residents have children in 14 different schools; some attending classes in person, and others online.

She said they were ready when classes started for their current residents, and hope to move quickly to get any incoming children connected for their schooling.

"When we bring families in, the average is children are missing two days," Heckmen said. "We can get some of them back up the next day, depending on complications of the actual domestic violence. But we would like kids to not miss any schooling. If we can get them up and running right away, we'd like to be able to do that."

To accommodate learning, some shelters are converting living areas into classroom spaces; others are changing mealtimes to match school schedules. And Heckmen said they're working with local districts to bring in tutors, and have hired a new staff member with educational experience to work with kids.

Sonia Ferencik, youth advocacy and trauma-informed services coordinator for the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, said life is turned upside down for children entering a shelter setting with a parent.

Most have experienced a great deal of trauma from witnessing violence, which she said can take a toll on learning.

"A lot of times kids have difficulty; 'stressed brains,' it's been said," Ferencik explained. "It's hard to learn, because you're in your 'survival brain,' as opposed to your prefrontal cortex or your 'thinking brain.' "

Ferencik said there are specific advocates in some shelters working with kids on calming activities to help them feel safe and ready to learn. And then, there are the practical considerations for getting school work done.

"Do they have a desk?" Ferencik asked. "Shelters are always looking for people to help with school supplies, backpacks, and it may be access to laptops and hotspots to be able to reach your school."

She added the shelters have done tremendous work to stay open and clean during the pandemic, and will continue to adjust their operations to ensure the safety of survivors and their children.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. A Cleveland Artist Made Trump's Face Using More Than 2,000 Dildos Read More

  2. A Trump Boat Parade Brings Hundreds of MAGA Supporters to Lake Erie Today Read More

  3. Flooding, Pollution, Sprawl and Fragmented Governance — Northeast Ohio’s Water Systems Are Death by a Thousand Drops for Its Poorest Residents Read More

  4. Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Resumes Train Rides October 1st, Polar Express Returns in November Read More

  5. Savage Love: My Husband Wants an Open Marriage, But Not For Me Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation