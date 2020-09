EATBUTT, IPULOUT and FUCOVID Are Just a Few of the Many Rejected Ohio Vanity Plates in 2020

Ohio BMV

Thanks to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, we'll never have to see some of the personalized license plates requested by Ohioans who are mean, hateful, or wrongly working under the assumption that they're funny. (Okay, some of them are funny.)That's because there are rules regarding vulgarity, hate speech, racism and general decency that guide the department as they give a thumbs up or thumbs down to submissions.Here's how the process works: Each year, thousands of Ohioans submit vanity license plate requests to the Ohio BMV, and most are approved. However, it's the job of the seven-person Special Plates Review Committee, with the help of the internet (thanks, Urban Dictionary) and a database of previously rejected plates, to weed out the harmless from the not-OK-for-road-consumption.This year, there were understandably some COVID-19 related plates that were added to the list, like FUCOVID and FKCOVID, basically summing up our feelings about 2020. Also, a lot of butt stuff. Just a lot of butt stuff. Thanks to Channel 19 , you too can check out what some of your fellow Ohioans thought would fly under the radar and land on the back of their vehicles.Here's the list of rejected plates since Jan. 1:BCHEEZEMUVBTCHBSCBTCHBROKASFDEEPSHTF1ST3RDOODIE1SHTBOXLOCO69A22HOL33GETFUKTEATBUTTIEATASSMFBROKEBLOWWMEFKTUNIPULOUTCASTR8RDOOF69FUCAROLBROKEAFATFSUXBROKASFCLDA5FKEATTHEBSCBTCHMUVBTCHBCHEESBCHEEZEDEPORTMDEEPSHTNOTHOTPTTSSX2FNCOZYAMFKRFKNGMAEPASUXFUELHOXXXENTF1ST3RFCKSZ06DKHD247DOODIELV269WOKEAFSTTDBPHUCUN2FQFELONLILPPILLFYBEFFTHSFK12HEYDAGOPB4IGO1SHTBOXINJNLOCO69MKNUWETSADAFCOOLAFDGAF1MBSUKSA22HOL3GETFUKTFUCKEMNOFKSGNBAN9BUSTIREDAFBMFVTTEEATBUTTSUSFUFKNSLYR1OF1MFDAMF10FUCNBADKMFRSHICHYATINYAFFUCURLST1R3DAFWQNMLGBRUKUMNXXXG01DIEATAS5MFBROKEBTCHYOFXGIVNSCHITTFUCK121H8UALLPULLSHTBIGTDISIFRTDSTTDB9TBAGGNNOFXSMISHITFNQWKFCAROLBBICHPLSBMWTFCRZBICHSEXYAFBYEBTCHFKNBLSHFUCOVID4FUKSAKUCKEEPBLOWWMEO8TCHAHOL3FKTUNSLP2NDSBOSBCHEATASS6MOIST9FCKYEAHMW2YBHSXY8TCHFCHINABUFU03HSHETCRZYBSHSHTTBOXBMFLINKEDAF78FOADBACKTFUTH3TURDTHTSLYR4FKSAKE69HDCUMGITFKNBRKNFUF1TRFUGGINKXKXXKKMFERSNVABCHFU2020TMFGREGWTFOCUSNOFS2GVWILFITCBITCKRKDFUPOHSNAPBOMW2BYB3LOH55VBSSBCHFKNOOFI69691PEGGERBKTFUPCMFHFCKAV8FKNWEEBS1DEBCHGASRASSGOT2PIEASSKESMYASMETHHEDMFLEWISHSHITMFNU2MYSHTBXDODGNBSNOFKSGVTOWSHZLZEROFQSMEHORNYCAEDISFUCKERYFUXGVNNOBTCHR1CEBNRDEESNZEHWHOLEFKCOVIDIYAOGFUKXXKXXXKXXXKNIP2NIPTHICCAFBOOBIEZIEATAZZOMWTGYBURSLOAF2R2Q2FQBGWANGDG4FFPOOHPNUFNWSHBTFDDEYGOFAAFOPHITAFDUCKUFANCYAFFURONAMUDBICHFKNTRKNFOAKFS4FSTMEDEEZNTZFXUSGDH3RSH1TSLOASFKSMDFTBHBIC123RICEBBYBEYTCHFLYAF2CHIBUSABOSSYAFCUNTYDOOF69OHCRPFMPGSLOUDASFMCHSUXY1FFING1EVILMFXKKKXXXDAAAAMNFKNUPFNMEOWGFYFFSMILFB8HBICKVLILMOFOSHTRSFLURDUMFCKNFSTFISTNUKNGSPPFISTRFXCKOFFMEANAFSHAPPNSBRDSHYTGTFOOMWDYHKRF1CHGNZOHSHI7FN509GEEKAFATLHOEDC4LAFOGVNFSMLPPFK2020IM4FNUZAHOEASSMAN1XXLLL69DILFMBLLUTSPKYBCHUTHOTYIFFED1THCBEZZNTSF2020S3XYAFSHTHEDBLSAFFSTASFQNOFX2GVSOFNFSTGRIMAFTREY69UMADHO3CAMO69FKNMINTH3NT4IPIMPCPSSYBRTBTCHDRPTWOPMYSH1TMZWANKSFMF31UWNNA69BUCKY69NOFUCKSBAMFJELOH55AL8RBIHMINIBCHBEATNU2BGDZLDKBPBPMFRCASTR8RIDGAFBTHICKKKVERGAAABIZ4SHZDONTFWMAPESH1TB1TCH3NFNGRBNGLUVWAPTTLVR23LOHZACHILFM2DAPHUKNAHBIHHUMSCKSACABF12GXXXRTTCOACHTTRECRMKHOEKYLNSHTMFDOOBZPORSHITTTYOTEWEEN15BRAZZERFKALZBGBLKDIPULOUTFNMURCADAFUKDASHIZZ