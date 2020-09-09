Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

New Photo Exhibit Celebrating Rock Hall's 25th Anniversary Opens at Hopkins International Airport

Posted By on Wed, Sep 9, 2020 at 9:22 AM

click to enlarge Pete Townshend and Chuck Berry do the duckwalk at the Rock Hall's groundbreaking ceremony. - JANET MACOSKA
  • Janet Macoska
  • Pete Townshend and Chuck Berry do the duckwalk at the Rock Hall's groundbreaking ceremony.
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the Rock Hall has partnered with local photographer Janet Macoska for an exhibit that’s now on view at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Dubbed Long Live Rock!, the exhibit features significant milestones and legendary Inductee performances captured by Macoska.

Since 1974, Macoska has photographed acts such as David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, the Clash, Heart, DEVO, AC/DC and the Kinks — most of whom are Rock Hall Inductees. The exhibit at the airport features some of her favorite photographs.



“These special images from my collection give you a front row seat to concerts that took place right here in my hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, along with iconic moments from the Rock Hall’s history, including its legendary opening 25 years ago,” says Macoska in a press statement.

One of rock's most respected photographers, Macoska has photos in the permanent collection of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Smithsonian Museum of American History and the National Portrait Gallery in London. Macoska was inducted into the Cleveland Journalism Hall of Fame in 2017 and is represented by Iconic Images in London.

The exhibit runs through December 2020 and is in the CLE Airport Public Gallery.

