Annual Jam for Justice to Live Stream This Month

Razing the Bar performing at the Rock Hall in 2018.

Each summer for the past ten years or so, the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland has hosted Jam for Justice , a summer-festival-style concert to raise funds for the nonprofit’s important mission. The event features law students, attorneys, judges and other professionals from Northeast Ohio who moonlight as rock stars.This year, the live show is back but will take place virtually due to COVID-19 concerns."The eight bands and their loyal followers believed the 'show must go on,' because Legal Aid’s work to promote fairness, equity and justice is now more important than ever," reads a press release about the event.Performances will stream at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17, 22, 24 and 29. The shows won't be open to the public, but the bands will perform from House of Blues. It's free to watch the concerts, but donations are encouraged.In just the past two months, Legal Aid Society notes that requests for housing help and employment help have increased 39 percent and 22 percent, respectively.You can contribute to the fund at lasclev.org/2020jamtickets or by texting "LAS GIFT" to 216-242-1544. You can also buy a $115 ticket for the 50/50 raffle at lasclev.org/115raffle . VIP stay-at-home tickets go for $50 and include a "Cleveland in a Box," which includes a Legal Aid mask and other "treats" you can enjoy during the livestream.The complete list of bands performing at Jam for Justice 2020 includes DJ Wolfe Entertainment, Faith & Whiskey, First Offenders, Luke Lindberg and Hung Jury, the No Name Band, Out of Order, Rule 11 & the Sanctions, Six Sometimes Seven and Razing the Bar.Faith & Whiskey features Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael Donnelly, and Razing the Bar includes Case Western Reserve University law school dean Michael Scharf.