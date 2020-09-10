Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Scene & Heard

Nearly Empty and Useless Taxpayer Boondoggle Finds 15th Life As Pandemic-Era Home for County Court Civil Trials

Posted By on Thu, Sep 10, 2020 at 4:15 PM

ERIK DROST/FLICKRCC
  • Erik Drost/FlickrCC

The Global Center for Vacancies and Superized Au Bon Pains, which has since its inception boasted ample empty rooms and floors, will finally serve a useful purpose beyond hosting the occasional area prom and providing downtown workers with decently-priced but generally unremarkable lunch fare.

After taxpayers funded the insane construction costs at the whims of a gaggle of largely inept, visionless leaders some years ago, the boondoggle of a structure has struggled to find a north star. The medical part gambit flamed out in short order, then there was a half-hearted transition to "health innovation," which largely meant giving away leases for literally zero dollars, then a contract with BioEnterprise to manage and market the facility (which had largely been empty despite the free rent), an agreement that ended with the county crying sour grapes and BioEnterprise being served with subpoenas.

Through it all, the Cuyahoga County Convention Facilities Development Corporation, which controls operations at the Global Center, has touted its potential and noted, "Cleveland lags far behind competitors in the availability of meeting room and adaptable space in relation to exhibit hall space, and that additional space would help attract more city-wide conventions to Cleveland."



You want empty space? We got empty space. And that's to our credit.
image1.gif

And given the safety restrictions imposed on us by the pandemic, space is a good thing right now, including for aspects of our criminal justice system.

So, the good news: The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas announced today that it will be using the Global Center for some civil trials and jury selection going forward once jury trials resume on Sept. 21.

See, it was all worth it. And all it took was a global pandemic to make it quasi justifiable.

An added bonus for those serving their jury duty: You don't even have to leave the premises to score a turkey avocado sammie.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. EATBUTT, IPULOUT and FUCOVID Are Just a Few of the Many Rejected Ohio Vanity Plates in 2020 Read More

  2. A Remembrance for Thursday's Lounge in Akron Read More

  3. By All Appearances, Bakersfield in Ohio City is Permanently Closed Read More

  4. A Cleveland Artist Made Trump's Face Using More Than 2,000 Dildos Read More

  5. Hako in Lakewood Will Have Sushi Lovers Fondly Remembering Sapporo on East 6th, With Good Reason Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation