Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 11, 2020

Arts District

Maltz Museum’s Annual Stop the Hate Campaign Pivots to Virtual Format

Posted By on Fri, Sep 11, 2020 at 3:39 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE MALTZ MUSEUM OF JEWISH HERITAGE
  • Courtesy of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage used to offer its Stop the Hate Youth Sing Out campaign for a select group of schools chosen by the locally based non-profit Roots of American Music (RAM). In the wake of COVID-19, the museum has changed the format, so any school in one of the designated 12 Northeast Ohio counties that wants to participate can sign up through RAM or through the museum.

The program is totally free, and classes will take an online stop the hate museum tour. Then, participants will have a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame digital experience about music and the power of protest. The groups will then work with a musician from Roots of American music online over Zoom to pen an original song based on what they’ve learned from the two museums as well as reflect on their own personal experiences.



The lyrics will be judged and prizes will be awarded.

“We used to be able to invite all students to perform on the Rock Hall stage; however, in the era of COVID-19 we are unable to bring students together in large groups this year,” explains the Maltz Museum's Dahlia Fisher. “And so the winning classes will be invited to perform as a class at the Rock Hall’s discretion on timing. All schools that participate in the free program will split a $30,000 pot of money to use toward anti-bias education grants in the following year. Winning classes will receive additional grant money for their school, and we hope to see them perform their winning songs at Rock Hall at a later date, but we just have to see what the environment is like.”

The entire workshop experience happens online and poses no in-person interaction between students and teaching artists, which makes it easy for schools to sign-up and participate.

In addition, the museum has added essay writing workshops for classrooms that operate similarly in partnership with Lake Erie Ink. The essay submission process will continue to be individual compared to the classroom-based contest for songwriting.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Stop The Hate, Maltz Museum

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Dan Deagan to Export His Popular Lakewood Truck Park Concept to Beachwood Read More

  2. Nearly Empty and Useless Taxpayer Boondoggle Finds 15th Life As Pandemic-Era Home for County Court Civil Trials Read More

  3. New Black-led Org Calls for Dismantling RTA Police, Ending Police Presence at CMSD Read More

  4. A Cleveland Artist Made Trump's Face Using More Than 2,000 Dildos Read More

  5. Hako in Lakewood Will Have Sushi Lovers Fondly Remembering Sapporo on East 6th, With Good Reason Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation