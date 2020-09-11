Maltz Museum’s Annual Stop the Hate Campaign Pivots to Virtual Format

click to enlarge
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
Courtesy of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
used to offer its Stop the Hate Youth Sing Out campaign for a select group of schools chosen by the locally based non-profit Roots of American Music (RAM)
. In the wake of COVID-19, the museum has changed the format, so any school in one of the designated 12 Northeast Ohio counties that wants to participate can sign up through RAM or through the museum.
The program is totally free, and classes will take an online stop the hate museum tour. Then, participants will have a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame digital experience about music and the power of protest. The groups will then work with a musician from Roots of American music online over Zoom to pen an original song based on what they’ve learned from the two museums as well as reflect on their own personal experiences.
The lyrics will be judged and prizes will be awarded.
“We used to be able to invite all students to perform on the Rock Hall stage; however, in the era of COVID-19 we are unable to bring students together in large groups this year,” explains the Maltz Museum's Dahlia Fisher. “And so the winning classes will be invited to perform as a class at the Rock Hall’s discretion on timing. All schools that participate in the free program will split a $30,000 pot of money to use toward anti-bias education grants in the following year. Winning classes will receive additional grant money for their school, and we hope to see them perform their winning songs at Rock Hall at a later date, but we just have to see what the environment is like.”
The entire workshop experience happens online and poses no in-person interaction between students and teaching artists, which makes it easy for schools to sign-up and participate.
In addition, the museum has added essay writing workshops for classrooms that operate similarly in partnership with Lake Erie Ink
. The essay submission process will continue to be individual compared to the classroom-based contest for songwriting.
