Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 14, 2020

C-Notes

Local Rapper Will Cherry Releases New Single and Music Video

Posted By on Mon, Sep 14, 2020 at 12:05 PM

click to enlarge DAVID MACCLUSKIE
  • David MacCluskie
Will Cherry, a local 23-year-old up-and-coming hip-hop artist, has just released "Death Proof," a single from his upcoming debut album, Burgundy. Characterized by Cherry’s smooth, laid back flow, the song juxtaposes '90s R&B with modern rap drums and makes a direct reference to Quentin Tarantino's 2007 film of the same name.

The accompanying music video features several Lorain County and Elyria landmarks, and the song marks the first collaboration between Cleveland Heights-based Mathaius Young(producer for Don Toliver, Rockie Fresh and UnoTheActivist) and Tae Miles (collaborator of Lorine Chia, Ezri) in five years.



Last month, Cherry released his debut single “PSA," a quarantine creation about his “outlook on being a black man in America.”

“’PSA’ is my debut single, and it's specifically about my perspective and experience as a black man in America, especially during trying times like these,” explains Cherry. “Thematically, I'm talking about the bias and double standards my people face, along with the black rage and fear of a historically racist police force in America, juxtaposed against the idolization of black creatives and my ambitions to be successful over relaxed, yet commanding, production.”

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Survivors Recount the Horrors of Ohio’s Covid FEMA Camps Read More

  2. CDC: People Who've Had COVID-19 Twice as Likely to Have Eaten at a Restaurant Before Developing Symptoms Read More

  3. Luca and Luca West Owners Stake a Claim on Former XO Prime Steaks Space Downtown Read More

  4. A Cleveland Artist Made Trump's Face Using More Than 2,000 Dildos Read More

  5. Dan Deagan to Export His Popular Lakewood Truck Park Concept to Beachwood Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation