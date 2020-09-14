Local Rapper Will Cherry Releases New Single and Music Video

click to enlarge David MacCluskie

Will Cherry, a local 23-year-old up-and-coming hip-hop artist, has just released "Death Proof," a single from his upcoming debut album,. Characterized by Cherry’s smooth, laid back flow, the song juxtaposes '90s R&B with modern rap drums and makes a direct reference to Quentin Tarantino's 2007 film of the same name.The accompanying music video features several Lorain County and Elyria landmarks, and the song marks the first collaboration between Cleveland Heights-based Mathaius Young(producer for Don Toliver, Rockie Fresh and UnoTheActivist) and Tae Miles (collaborator of Lorine Chia, Ezri) in five years.Last month, Cherry released his debut single “PSA," a quarantine creation about his “outlook on being a black man in America.”“’PSA’ is my debut single, and it's specifically about my perspective and experience as a black man in America, especially during trying times like these,” explains Cherry. “Thematically, I'm talking about the bias and double standards my people face, along with the black rage and fear of a historically racist police force in America, juxtaposed against the idolization of black creatives and my ambitions to be successful over relaxed, yet commanding, production.”