Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

C-Notes

Fostering Hope’s Annual Fundraiser Goes Virtual

Posted By on Tue, Sep 15, 2020 at 3:02 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-09-15_at_2.58.29_pm.png
Since 2013, the number of children in foster care in Cuyahoga County has reportedly gone up by more than 50 percent.

The local non-profit Fostering Hope aims to help foster children in need.



“We believe that all children deserve to experience the fundamental joys of childhood,” says Executive Director Karen Carter in a press release. The organization has just announced that Fostering Hops, its annual fundraiser, will become a virtual event on Sept. 17 with the main stage located at Xhibition in Shaker Heights. “The wonderful kids we serve find themselves in the foster care system at no fault of their own. We aim to show them that the community cares about them, and help them experience special moments of just being a kid.”

The event will include a chef demonstration with James Beard Award winner Michael Schwartz of Michael’s Genuine. He'll make a meal using a "mystery box" of fresh produce from local Ohio farms. DJ Lo-Key will perform, and Mixology, Inc. will help you mix cocktails. Sibling Revelry Brewery give a virtual guided tour of their brewery and taproom, and a magician from Zap Entertainment will perform as well.

This annual fundraiser supports Fostering Hope’s mission of “connecting and enriching youth who live in residential treatment and foster care with unique experiences of hope and healing.”

This year, Fostering Hope aims to serve over 1,000 children and offer programming centered on childhood experiences, health and wellness, and community involvement.

Tickets to Fostering Hops can be purchased at FosteringHopeOhio.org. Ticket prices range from $50 to $100.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Ohio Made Good On Its Threat to Pull a Bar's Liquor License for Repeated COVID-19 Safety Violations Read More

  2. Cilantro Taqueria to Open Third Location in Recently Shuttered John's Diner in Lakewood Read More

  3. Luca and Luca West Owners Stake a Claim on Former XO Prime Steaks Space Downtown Read More

  4. In Historically Redlined Neighborhoods, Internet Access for CMSD Families Still Spotty Read More

  5. Survivors Recount the Horrors of Ohio’s Covid FEMA Camps Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation