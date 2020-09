Fostering Hope’s Annual Fundraiser Goes Virtual

click to enlarge

Since 2013, the number of children in foster care in Cuyahoga County has reportedly gone up by more than 50 percent.The local non-profit Fostering Hope aims to help foster children in need.“We believe that all children deserve to experience the fundamental joys of childhood,” says Executive Director Karen Carter in a press release. The organization has just announced that Fostering Hops, its annual fundraiser, will become a virtual event on Sept. 17 with the main stage located at Xhibition in Shaker Heights. “The wonderful kids we serve find themselves in the foster care system at no fault of their own. We aim to show them that the community cares about them, and help them experience special moments of just being a kid.”The event will include a chef demonstration with James Beard Award winner Michael Schwartz of Michael’s Genuine. He'll make a meal using a "mystery box" of fresh produce from local Ohio farms. DJ Lo-Key will perform, and Mixology, Inc. will help you mix cocktails. Sibling Revelry Brewery give a virtual guided tour of their brewery and taproom, and a magician from Zap Entertainment will perform as well.This annual fundraiser supports Fostering Hope’s mission of “connecting and enriching youth who live in residential treatment and foster care with unique experiences of hope and healing.”This year, Fostering Hope aims to serve over 1,000 children and offer programming centered on childhood experiences, health and wellness, and community involvement.Tickets to Fostering Hops can be purchased at FosteringHopeOhio.org . Ticket prices range from $50 to $100.