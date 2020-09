Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announces Season's Final Live & Local Performances

click to enlarge

One of the few places you can still go to hear live music, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced it’ll close out its “Live & Local” showcase with “resident rockers” Siena Bella and Jack Harris and 2020 High School Rock Off winners Detention and the Autumn Dogs.The showcases spotlight the Rock Hall’s commitment to promoting local musicians and “inspiring new musical passions and growing the influence of contemporary music in Northeast Ohio,” as it’s put in a press release. Throughout last month and this month, the Live & Local Series featured homegrown talent on its plaza with free concerts on Thursday and Saturday nights.The series wraps up on Thursday, Oct. 1, with 2020 High School Rock Off winners Detention and the Autumn Dogs and on Saturday, Oct. 3, with Siena Bella and Jack Harris. The free shows take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST with an RSVP at rockhall.com . The Rock Hall’s food and beverage trucks will be open with socially distanced outdoor seating.In its inaugural year, the Rock Hall’s Resident Rocker program, presented by the Kulas Foundation, provided emerging Northeast Ohio artists with the opportunity to “advance their careers, learn about the music industry, and regularly perform live sets on the Rock Hall’s outdoor stage.”The Rock Hall is currently recruiting “resident rockers” for 2021. You can apply at rockhall.com/careers