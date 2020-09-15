Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

C-Notes

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announces Season's Final Live & Local Performances

Posted By on Tue, Sep 15, 2020 at 1:48 PM

click to enlarge resident_rocker.jpeg
One of the few places you can still go to hear live music, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced it’ll close out its “Live & Local” showcase with “resident rockers” Siena Bella and Jack Harris and 2020 High School Rock Off winners Detention and the Autumn Dogs.

The showcases spotlight the Rock Hall’s commitment to promoting local musicians and “inspiring new musical passions and growing the influence of contemporary music in Northeast Ohio,” as it’s put in a press release. Throughout last month and this month, the Live & Local Series featured homegrown talent on its plaza with free concerts on Thursday and Saturday nights.



The series wraps up on Thursday, Oct. 1, with 2020 High School Rock Off winners Detention and the Autumn Dogs and on Saturday, Oct. 3, with Siena Bella and Jack Harris. The free shows take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST with an RSVP at rockhall.com. The Rock Hall’s food and beverage trucks will be open with socially distanced outdoor seating.

In its inaugural year, the Rock Hall’s Resident Rocker program, presented by the Kulas Foundation, provided emerging Northeast Ohio artists with the opportunity to “advance their careers, learn about the music industry, and regularly perform live sets on the Rock Hall’s outdoor stage.”

The Rock Hall is currently recruiting “resident rockers” for 2021. You can apply at rockhall.com/careers.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Ohio Made Good On Its Threat to Pull a Bar's Liquor License for Repeated COVID-19 Safety Violations Read More

  2. Luca and Luca West Owners Stake a Claim on Former XO Prime Steaks Space Downtown Read More

  3. Cilantro Taqueria to Open Third Location in Recently Shuttered John's Diner in Lakewood Read More

  4. Survivors Recount the Horrors of Ohio’s Covid FEMA Camps Read More

  5. In Historically Redlined Neighborhoods, Internet Access for CMSD Families Still Spotty Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation