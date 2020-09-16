Spotted Owl and Salt Leading Local Fundraising Efforts to Help Those Affected by Oregon Wildfires

click to enlarge
As the devastating and historic wildfires continue to burn out west, Will Hollingsworth and Jill Vedaa, both of whom have personal ties to Oregon, have organized a fundraiser to help with the relief cause.
This week, the Spotted Owl is donating 100% of all to-go proceeds from both locations and Salt is donating proceeds from Oregon wine sales to the effort. In addition on the local front, Eric Williams (Momocho and El Carnicero) and Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS are on board, along with Veritas, Citizen's Trust and Law Bird in Columbus.
“I named the bar the Spotted Owl because I grew up in the forests of Oregon," Hollingsworth told Scene. "My Oregon is hurting right now—my friends have lost their homes and their livelihoods. They need shelter and food and comfort. They need our help. Have a good glass of Oregon wine this week, from good Oregon land, and know that you’re helping good people.”
Jill Vedaa, by the same token, is hurting for all those in the state she came from.
“I was born in Oregon, spent most of my summers in the mountains of Mollala on my grandparents farm and a lot of my family still lives there, they have all been evacuated from their homes, not knowing if they can return," she said. "Not knowing if everything they have worked for will still be there. I know that times are trying and unstable for most of us but if you can even just a little bit, please help our friends and families in Oregon. Drink the best Pinot Noir from Willamette (dammit) and help raise much needed money for those in need. It’s a win win!!”
Donations will be made to the United Way of Lane County, which is doing all the fundraising for organizations helping with the fallout from the Holiday Farm Fire in Oregon, where some 40,000 people have evacuated with hundreds have already lost their homes.
Any local restaurants interested in participating can reach out to Hollingsworth at will@spottedowlbar.com or Vedaa at jill@saltcleveland.com.
And anyone who would like to make a contribution on their own can do so at unitedwaylane.org
An anonymous benefactor has offered to match 100% of the funds they collect, so your money goes twice as far.