Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Bites

Spotted Owl and Salt Leading Local Fundraising Efforts to Help Those Affected by Oregon Wildfires

Posted By on Wed, Sep 16, 2020 at 1:59 PM

click to enlarge OREGON NATIONAL GUARD
  • Oregon National Guard
As the devastating and historic wildfires continue to burn out west, Will Hollingsworth and Jill Vedaa, both of whom have personal ties to Oregon, have organized a fundraiser to help with the relief cause.

This week, the Spotted Owl is donating 100% of all to-go proceeds from both locations and Salt is donating proceeds from Oregon wine sales to the effort. In addition on the local front, Eric Williams (Momocho and El Carnicero) and Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS are on board, along with Veritas, Citizen's Trust and Law Bird in Columbus.



“I named the bar the Spotted Owl because I grew up in the forests of Oregon," Hollingsworth told Scene. "My Oregon is hurting right now—my friends have lost their homes and their livelihoods. They need shelter and food and comfort. They need our help. Have a good glass of Oregon wine this week, from good Oregon land, and know that you’re helping good people.”

Jill Vedaa, by the same token, is hurting for all those in the state she came from.

“I was born in Oregon, spent most of my summers in the mountains of Mollala on my grandparents farm and a lot of my family still lives there, they have all been evacuated from their homes, not knowing if they can return," she said. "Not knowing if everything they have worked for will still be there. I know that times are trying and unstable for most of us but if you can even just a little bit, please help our friends and families in Oregon. Drink the best Pinot Noir from Willamette (dammit) and help raise much needed money for those in need. It’s a win win!!”

Donations will be made to the United Way of Lane County, which is doing all the fundraising for organizations helping with the fallout from the Holiday Farm Fire in Oregon, where some 40,000 people have evacuated with hundreds have already lost their homes.

Any local restaurants interested in participating can reach out to Hollingsworth at will@spottedowlbar.com or Vedaa at jill@saltcleveland.com.

And anyone who would like to make a contribution on their own can do so at unitedwaylane.org.

An anonymous benefactor has offered to match 100% of the funds they collect, so your money goes twice as far.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Willoughby Police Triumphantly Tout Drug Trafficking Arrest ($100 in Cash and 4 Small Bags of Weed) Read More

  2. Here Today, Not Gonna Stay: I-X Center to Close After 35 Years Read More

  3. City of Cleveland Announces Sweeping Changes in Department of Public Health Following Scene Report, Internal Investigation Read More

  4. Ohio Made Good On Its Threat to Pull a Bar's Liquor License for Repeated COVID-19 Safety Violations Read More

  5. Cilantro Taqueria to Open Third Location in Recently Shuttered John's Diner in Lakewood Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation