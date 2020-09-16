Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

C-Notes

Stephen Malkmus Reschedules Cancelled Beachland Ballroom Date for March 2021

Posted By on Wed, Sep 16, 2020 at 9:39 AM

click to enlarge SAMUEL GEHRKE AND CHRIS SHONTING
  • Samuel Gehrke and Chris Shonting
Update: Singer-songwriter Stephen Malkmus was set to play the Beachland Ballroom earlier this year in support of his new album, Traditional Techniques.

That tour was canceled due to coronavirus concerns, but Malkmus has just announced a new set of dates for 2021 and will now perform at the club on March 20. The Beachland will honor tickets from the original date.



Original Post 1/22/2020: Formerly of Pavement, singer-guitarist Stephen Malkmus will release and tour behind Traditional Techniques, a new album that's due out in March. According to a press release, the album is "packed with handmade arrangements, modern folklore, and 10 songs written and performed in his singular voice."

The tour comes to the Beachland on April 18.

Malkmus worked with Halfling engineer/arranger-in-residence Chris Funk (the Decembrists) on the album, and Matt Sweeney (Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Chavez) plays guitar on the release

For the tour, the live band will include Malkmus (vocals, guitar), Funk (pedal steel, keys), Sweeney (guitar), Brad Truax (bass) and Jake Morris (drums). Qais Essar (rabab) and Eric Zang (kaval, udu, dad) will join them at times.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

