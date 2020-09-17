Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, September 17, 2020

18-Year-Old Charged in Shooting of Cleveland Police Detective and Informant

Posted By on Thu, Sep 17, 2020 at 1:16 PM

click to enlarge Det. James Skernivitz - CLEVELAND POLICE
  • Cleveland Police
  • Det. James Skernivitz
An 18-year-old has been charged in the Sept. 3 shooting of Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz and an informant, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office has announced.

David McDaniel is charged with four counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence. Two others, Brittany Cremeans, (24), and Antonio Darby, (27), have also been charged for lying about their involvement to officers and for helping to dispose of the weapon.



According to the prosecutor, McDaniel and two juveniles approached the vehicle in a parking lot off of W. 65th Street, between Clark and Storer on Cleveland's west side. They allegedly fired multiple shots in the vehicle. Both Skernivitz and the informant were incapacitated and crashed the vehicle.

The two juveniles face charges, which they deny, in juvenile court and will appear before a judge in October. McDaniel is being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $3 million bond.

