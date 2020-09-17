Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, September 17, 2020

Ohio's In-Person Early Voting Starts October 6. Here's How and Where to Vote

Posted By on Thu, Sep 17, 2020 at 1:27 PM

You're going to vote, the only question is how.

Here's what you need to know.



Basics

First: Make sure you're registered to vote. Check your Ohio voter registration and find your Election Day polling place at voterlookup.ohiosos.gov. If you aren't registered or need to update your address information, you must do so by Oct. 5. You can easily hop online here to do that olvr.ohiosos.gov — all you need is:

  • Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number
  • Name
  • Date of Birth
  • Address
  • Last four digits of your Social Security number

When you go to vote, you are obviously encouraged to wear a mask, but you can also call each location in advance to request any specific COVID guidance. Here are the CDC's guidelines for healthy voting.

And, to vote early or on Election Day, you need to bring an acceptable form of ID with you: Any photo ID issued by the U.S. government or the State of Ohio with your image, name and current address; a military ID, a utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document with your name and current address.

Note: Passports are not a valid form of ID and, due to COVID-19, drivers licenses or state identification cards that were set to expire on or after March 9, 2020 have been automatically extended and will remain valid through the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election.

Early Voting

Starting Oct. 6, you may vote early in person on the following dates and times:

  • Monday-Friday, Oct. 6-16: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Monday-Friday, Oct. 19-23: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 24: 8-4 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 25: 1-5 p.m.
  • Monday-Friday, Oct. 26-30: 8 a.m-7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 1: 1-5 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 2: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Ok. Great. But where do you vote? You can vote early in person at your county board of elections, which you can find at ohiosos.gov.

Absentee Voting aka Voting by Mail

There are three ways to request your ballot to vote by mail (if it wasn't already just mailed to you):

1. Fill out and print a request form and then mail it to your local board of elections;
2. Request online or by phone to have one mailed to you;
3. or make your own dang ballot request and mail it in

After your ballot request is received, a ballot will be mailed to you. Fill out that ballot and mail it back, or drop it in the dropbox at your county board of elections.

Two tips from Secretary of State LaRose:

Don’t wait. Because of processing at the county board of elections and the time necessary for the United States Postal Service to deliver elections mail, voters should not procrastinate – fill out and mail your absentee ballot request as soon as possible.

Track your ballot. Once their ballot request is received by their county board of elections, voters may track their ballot at VoteOhio.gov/Track. As long as your ballot is postmarked by the day before the election and received within 10 days after the election at your county board of elections, your vote will be tabulated. Track your ballot at ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/ballot-tracking.

Vote on Election Day

Election Day takes place 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Nov. 3.

To find out where you need to vote in your precinct, visit ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit. And bring one of the above acceptable forms of ID with you.

