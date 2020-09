Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream to Introduce New Flavor from Tyler, The Creator

click to enlarge Courtesy of Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream

Starting on Monday, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams in Chagrin Falls will start serving up Pluto Bleu, a new flavor that founder Jeni Britton Bauer created with rapper extraordinaire Tyler, The Creator.Last year, the two collaborated to deliver Snowflake, a “two-colored study of mint” that became an instant sensation and reportedly earned nearly one million likes on Instagram and sold over 4,000 pints on day one and 20,000 scoops in the first week.Pluto Bleu finds the duo heading in a different direction with Pluto Bleu, which comes across as a blue raspberry slushie.“So tart it’s electric, so lush it defies gravity,” reads a description on Jeni's website . “Jeni [Britton Bauer] used her gift as an artist to turn Tyler’s words into a resonant ice cream flavor that he loves.”A pint goes for $12, and the limited-run flavor is only available while supplies last.