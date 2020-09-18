Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 18, 2020

Scene & Heard

New Hope for Lake Erie Wind Farm After State Board Removes Nighttime Prohibition

Posted By on Fri, Sep 18, 2020 at 9:49 AM

click to enlarge Wind farm in Van Wert, Ohio - CHARLES CARPER
  • CHARLES CARPER
  • Wind farm in Van Wert, Ohio

The LEEDco. "Icebreaker" Project, which envisions six wind turbines 8-10 miles off the Cleveland coast of Lake Erie, could finally be on a realistic path forward. A state regulatory board voted down a prohibition yesterday which would have forbidden the turbines from operating at night between March 1 and November 1 every year. Without that prohibition, the nation's first freshwater wind project, which has been touted both on its power-generation and regional economic merits, just might happen.

The Ohio Power Siting Board reversed its stance on the nighttime ban during a virtual meeting Thursday after pressure from Northeast Ohio lawmakers. The nighttime ban had been called a "poison pill" by LEEDCo. because it would handcuff the turbines' operation so much that the $20 million project wouldn't be feasible.



There are still plenty of kinks to work out, and some environmental groups and trade associations remain concerned about the safety of migratory birds. The nighttime prohibition was initially made to protect birds, and LEEDCo. needs to present a satisfactory plan to mitigate their harm before the Power Siting Board can give it the official go ahead.

But for those who've been watching this saga play out for a decade or more, Thursday's vote was a significant step forward.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Willoughby Police Triumphantly Tout Drug Trafficking Arrest ($100 in Cash and 4 Small Bags of Weed) Read More

  2. 18-Year-Old Charged in Shooting of Cleveland Police Detective and Informant Read More

  3. Butcher and the Brewer on E. Fourth Street Has Reopened After Six Months of Covid Closure Read More

  4. In 2019 U.S. Census Estimate, Cleveland Loses Population Yet Again, Still Extremely Poor Read More

  5. Here Today, Not Gonna Stay: I-X Center to Close After 35 Years Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation